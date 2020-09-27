WIRE REPORT: Back to the Finals: Heat oust Celtics, move to title series

He smacked the floor in celebration.

It's like they knew what was coming. They never trailed again. Herro had a pair of baskets in a 9-0 burst that put the Heat up by 10, Adebayo found Butler for a layup and a 116-102 lead everyone on the Heat bench was on their feet.

The Heat are the only NBA franchise with six Finals appearances in the last 15 years. They're seeking their fourth title, and this chance didn't come easily.

The Heat had a 5-for-5 stretch from 3-point range in the first quarter, but otherwise struggled again from beyond the arc in the first half. They were 6 for 14 from deep in the first 24 minutes, Boston was 11 for 23 before the break and the Heat took a 62-60 lead into halftime.

And the margin remained two going into the fourth.

Iguodala's fourth 3-pointer — in as many attempts — with 4:20 left in the third put the Heat up eight, before Brown had five points in a 10-2 Boston spurt to tie it. Dragic had a go-ahead layup on Miami's final shot of the quarter and it was 88-86 Heat with 12 minutes remaining.