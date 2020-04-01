WIRE REPORT: Bears finalize contracts with former All-Pro Quinn, Ifedi

The Chicago Bears finalized a five-year, $70 million contract with former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn and a one-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on Wednesday.
The Bears were looking to boost their pass rush and blocking coming off a disappointing year. They missed the playoffs at 8-8 in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations after going 12-4 to win the NFC North in 2018.
Chicago is counting on Quinn, who agreed two weeks ago to his deal, to build on a bounce-back season with Dallas and take some of the load off star outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Quinn had 11½ sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami, despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance enhancers. He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, and the Dolphins.
Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 19 sacks for St. Louis in an All-Pro season in 2013 and had 10½ the following year on the way to his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He has 80½ in nine seasons. Only Von Miller (98), Chandler Jones (96), J.J. Watt (92) and Terrell Suggs (82½) had more before turning 30.
The 6-5, 325-pound Ifedi made 60 starts at guard and tackle over four seasons for Seattle after being drafted out of Texas A&M with the No. 31 overall pick in 2016. He figures to replace Kyle Long at right guard after the Bears released the three-time Pro Bowl pick who was limited the past four seasons by injuries.
Chicago's offense ranked among the worst in the NFL last season. The line struggled to open holes for the run game as the Bears averaged just 91.1 yards rushing, 27th in the league.
MMA
Khabib puts UFC card in jeopardy: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won't leave quarantine in Russia to fight, dealing another blow to UFC President Dana White's determination to hold UFC 249 on April 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nurmagomedov made his announcement Wednesday on Instagram, telling the mixed martial arts world to “take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”
Nurmagomedov (28-0) was scheduled to fight top contender Tony Ferguson (25-3) in the main event of UFC 249 in two weeks. The show was initially slated for Barclays Center in Brooklyn before the pandemic threw the UFC's schedule into upheaval.
Nurmagomedov is in his native Dagestan, and his Instagram post made it clear he isn't leaving for the fight even if White is able to find a location to stage it. Nurmagomedov left California to return home when the UFC had tentative plans to stage UFC 249 in the United Arab Emirates, but the champion first revealed Monday that he probably wouldn't be allowed to leave the country again due to travel restrictions.
“I understand everything and I'm definitely more upset than you to cancel the fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “Probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can't control it all.”
White and the UFC didn't immediately comment on Nurmagomedov's decision, which had been expected for several days since the MMA world learned Nurmagomedov was in Dagestan instead of California, where he typically finishes his training for his fights.
Nurmagomedov also expressed anger at forces attempting to compel him to fight, although he didn't make it clear whether he was referring to fans or to White.
“It turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine,” Nurmagomedov said. “Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?”
Ferguson still wants to fight on April 18, and he called on the UFC to strip Nurmagomedov of his lightweight title in an interview with ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner.
"He obviously knew what he could do to help save this card," said Ferguson, who hasn't lost a fight since 2012. “He didn't want to take any of those chances. Everybody is taking risks trying to do it. He bailed out, man.”
IndyCar
Virtual race to be aired on NBC Sports Network: IndyCar's virtual racing will be televised beginning with Saturday's iRacing event, which has been picked up by NBC Sports.
The debut virtual race last weekend drew 433,000 combined viewers to both IndyCar and iRacing's online stream. Totals viewers jumped to 600,000 when IndyCar tallied how many watched drivers' social media feeds or gaming channels.
NASCAR has done well in its virtual racing series, setting records for viewership the last two weeks. It's Sunday virtual race that aired on some Fox affiliates and nationally on its cable channel drew 1.3 million viewers.
NBC Sports is IndyCar's broadcast partner but had declined to air the first iRacing event. Now it will use its booth of Leigh Diffey, Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell to call the race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.
More than two dozen IndyCar drivers are expected to compete, including five-time series champion Scott Dixon, who did not take part in last week's event. Sage Karam won the event at virtual Watkins Glen in New York.
NBC Sports first worked with iRacing last October when it aired the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Championship in a two-hour event live on NBCSN.
Several racing series have gone virtual during the shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic. The iRacing platform gives drivers an opportunity to hone their skills in a realistic environment, as well as provide content to fans and showcase their teams and sponsors.
NASCAR
Gronk to be grand marshal for virtual race: Gronk is coming to iRacing.
Rob Gronkowski and WWE star Mojo Rawley are set to serve as the grand marshals for the NASCAR virtual racing event on Sunday. Gronkowski, the retired New England Patriots tight end, is also scheduled to host WrestleMania. WrestleMania, WWE's signature event, is held over two days on Saturday and Sunday this year for the first time in history.
Rawley and Gronkowski, also a Fox Sports analyst, are long-time friends and the two will start Sunday's iRacing event on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway track. The race is set for noon and scheduled to air on Fox and FS1.
The iRacing events have been a hit with NASCAR on hiatus in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual racing event last weekend drew 1.339 million viewers for coverage simulcast on Fox and FS1.
Gronkowski jumped over the barricade and helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania in 2017.
Formula One
Aston Martin back after takeover: Aston Martin will return to Formula One next year following a takeover worth nearly $1 billion.
The Racing Point team, which is owned by Lawrence Stroll, will be rebranded in 2021 after the Canadian billionaire completed a takeover of the British-based car manufacturer.
Racing Point said in a statement on Wednesday that the shareholders of Aston Martin Lagonda approved a fundraising of $664 million on Monday, underpinned by an injection of $322 million from investors led by Stroll.
He now becomes executive chairman of Aston Martin, which will have its own F1 team for the first time since 1960.
"A brand with the pedigree and history of Aston Martin needs to be competing at the highest level of motorsport," Stroll said.
Stroll's 21-year-old son, Lance Stroll, currently races for Racing Point alongside veteran driver Sergio Perez.
NBA
Washington's Stewart declares for draft: Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA draft Wednesday after becoming a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Huskies.
Stewart was expected to leave Washington after one season even before he set foot on campus. He arrived to huge expectations that he would further Washington's resurgence under coach Mike Hopkins but the team underachieved and suffered numerous painful close losses.
Stewart, a bruising 6-foot-9 forward, was named to the all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season, even while opposing defenses focused on stopping his interior game. Stewart also blocked 65 shots and averaged a team-high 32 minutes per game.
He is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the June draft.
In a post on social media announcing his decision, Stewart wrote, "Thank you coach Hopkins for always believing in me. I can't express enough gratitude for the coaching staff that invested in my future and prepared me for the next level."
Even with Stewart's stellar season, the Huskies finished in last place in the Pac-12 at 5-13 following the regular season. They swept the Arizona schools on the road to close out the regular season, but ended the Pac-12 campaign 1-9 in games decided by six points or less.
The Huskies lost to Arizona in the first-round of the Pac-12 tournament and finished the season 15-17 overall.
"Isaiah exemplifies everything you want from a student athlete. He wears his heart on his sleeve, in the way he plays, how he interacts with the community, our fans and everyone he comes into contact with," Hopkins said in a statement. "As a coach, you want to see your players' dreams come true. His dream of playing in the NBA is becoming a reality."
Stewart is the latest on a list of one-and-done players for Washington that includes Markelle Fultz, Dejounte Murray, Marquese Chriss, Tony Wroten and Spencer Hawes.
There could be another name added to that list since freshman Jaden McDaniels could declare for the draft as well. McDaniels is also projected to be a first-round pick.
