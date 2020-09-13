WIRE REPORT: D'Antoni tells Rockets he's not coming back to Houston (copy)

Korda, the 22-year-old American going for her first major, had a two-shot lead with four holes to play and didn't have a good look at birdie the rest of the day and shot 69. Henderson, at 23 already with more LPGA victories (9) than any Canadian, also used the wall as a backstop to set up a birdie on the 18th to rally from a double bogey and join the playoff.

Lee never looked like a winner until she calmly poured in the birdie putt in the playoff, the first major championship for the 29-year-old South Korean ranked No. 94 in the world.

It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than Lee.

"I think I had a bit of luck that helped me," she said.

Lee chipped in for birdie on No. 6. Her biggest shot came on the 16th, a pitch-and-run from 90 feet to a back pin that dropped for an unlikely birdie. The only time she lost hope was after her bogey on the par-3 17th, leaving her two shots behind with one hole to play.