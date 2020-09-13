WIRE REPORT: D'Antoni tells Rockets he's not coming back to Houston (copy)

GOLF
Lee wins LPGA ANA in playoff: Mirim Lee ran toward the water for the winner's leap into Poppie's Pond, and there was no blue wall to stop her.
How she even got to that point as the ANA Inspiration champion was shocking even to Lee.
She chipped in twice to stay in the hunt for a major title that for the longest time looked as though it would come down to Nelly Korda or Brooke Henderson. And then after a 5-wood that caromed off a temporary blue wall behind the 18th green and kept it from going in the water, Lee chipped for eagle and a 5-under 67.
That got her into a three-way playoff, and Lee ended it quickly.
She hit 5-wood just through the green — no help needed from the wall on that one — chipped to 5 feet and made the birdie putt. Korda missed the 18th fairway for the second time and made par, while Henderson's 7-foot birdie putt in the playoff stayed left of the hole.
"I must be a little crazy for winning," Lee said through a translator.
Asked on television off the 18th green if she was in disbelief, Lee was too busy wiping away tears to answer, so the translator finally offered, "Yes."
So was everyone.
Korda, the 22-year-old American going for her first major, had a two-shot lead with four holes to play and didn't have a good look at birdie the rest of the day and shot 69. Henderson, at 23 already with more LPGA victories (9) than any Canadian, also used the wall as a backstop to set up a birdie on the 18th to rally from a double bogey and join the playoff.
Lee never looked like a winner until she calmly poured in the birdie putt in the playoff, the first major championship for the 29-year-old South Korean ranked No. 94 in the world.
It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than Lee.
"I think I had a bit of luck that helped me," she said.
Lee chipped in for birdie on No. 6. Her biggest shot came on the 16th, a pitch-and-run from 90 feet to a back pin that dropped for an unlikely birdie. The only time she lost hope was after her bogey on the par-3 17th, leaving her two shots behind with one hole to play.
"My plan for 18 was just to have a birdie and do what I have to do to keep my head up," she said. "And when the shot went in, I think I was really surprised."
The wall became a big part of the story.
The tournament erected it in place of a hospitality chalet that was not needed this year because there were no spectators or clients allowed as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chalet in normal years has served as a buffer for shots struck too hard, but it served no purpose except for some signage that didn't really stand out. It kept the 18th green from being the island it is, and it played a huge role for Lee and for Henderson in the final hour.
"The fact is, it has been way too artificial," Hall of Famer Judy Rankin said on the Golf Channel broadcast. "There was no real reason for it to be there. There were not spectators, or clients or anything like that. And it has affected play way too much."
Lee practiced that shot earlier in the week. "I definitely thought to utilize the back board," she said of her shot.
Henderson was one shot behind on the 18th, her ball sitting up in the rough, when she hit 5-wood that came out flat and was running hot until it disappeared under the blue bunting. She was given a free drop from the temporary immovable obstruction, chipped to 2 feet for birdie and a 69 and joined the playoff at 15-under 273.
The wall didn't decide the playoff, though.
Lee hit a beautiful fairway metal that led to her up-and-down for birdie. Korda couldn't get close enough with a wedge after having to lay up. Henderson came up just short, and her eagle putt from just off the front of the green ran out an extra 7 feet on the sun-baked, fast greens of Mission Hills.
"You're playing against the best in the world out there, and it's tough to lose that way," Henderson said. "I felt like I missed a lot of putts. ... But Mirim and Nelly played great, and I really fought my way around, so I'm happy.
Henderson lost the lead with a double bogey on the 13th hole that nearly cost her. But she birdied the 16th and 18th to at least give herself a chance. Korda had a two-shot lead with four to play, but it was her tee shots on the 18th, both into deep rough, that kept her from a reasonable chance at birdie in regulation for the win and in the playoff.
"That's what got me in trouble there," Korda said.
Even with world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 staying home because of travel concerns with the coronavirus, Lee made it 10 consecutive years with a South Korea winning a major.
It was her fourth LPGA Tour victory, and first since the Kia Classic three years ago.
U.S. Women's Amateur champion Rose Zhang birdied the 18th for a 72 to tie for 11th. She finished at 8-under 280, setting the tournament record for lowest score by an amateur.
Cink rallies for Safeway victory: Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open.
Cink closed with a 7-under 65 — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs in Napa, Calif.
Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink's last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff.
Cink did it the old fashioned way Sunday, with a short game that repeatedly put him in great shape on the greens. He one-putted 10 times, scrambled for pars after driving into the sand twice and had eight birdies to finish at 21-under 267.
Higgs shot a 68.
Doc Redman closed with a 62 — matching the lowest round of the tournament — to tie with Brian Stuard (70), Chez Reavie (66) and Kevin Streelman (67) at 18 under.
Stuard, Cameron Percy, and James Hahn entered the day tied for the lead.
Percy (74) was done when he went double bogey, double bogey, bogey over a three-hole stretch on the front nine. Hahn (72) bogeyed three of the first six holes and couldn't recover. Stuard was 1 over through eight and chased the leaders the rest of the afternoon.
Jimenez wins on Champions Tour: Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions' first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic.
Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D., to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke. The 56-year-old Spanish star won for the second time this season and 10th on the 50-and -over tour.
Tied for the second-round lead with Steve Stricker, Jimenez eagled the par-5 12th for the second time in three days and played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with birdies on Nos. 4 and 16.
He finished at 14-under 196. Flesch carded a Sunday 63. Stricker shot a 67 to tie for third with Bernhard Langer (65) at 12 under.
NBA
D'Antoni leaving Rockets: Mike D'Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, essentially choosing free agency over a return to the club with whom he has spent the last four seasons.
D'Antoni told the Rockets on Sunday — not even a full day after the team's season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston. Team owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the move later Sunday.
D'Antoni had a 217-101 (.682 winning percentage) regular-season record with the Rockets over four seasons and was 28-23 in the playoffs with Houston.
He has coached 1,199 regular-season games with five franchises, going 672-527. He's a two-time coach of the year, having also won the award in 2004-05 after guiding Phoenix to a 62-20 record.
Houston becomes the eighth team that will be going through a coaching change since the end of the regular season — March 11 for eight clubs that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart bubble, and mid-August for the league's 22 other franchises. In recent weeks, Brooklyn has hired Steve Nash and New York hired Tom Thibodeau. Chicago, Indiana, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and now Houston are vacant.
Nuggets 111, Clippers 98: The never-say-die Denver Nuggets pulled off another season-saving comeback — and, after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they'll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals.
Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Nuggets topped the Clippers 111-98 on Sunday to even their West semifinal series at three games apiece. The Nuggets will try to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same postseason, after doing so against Utah in the West first round.
"I'm running out of adjectives, superlatives, whatever you want to call it to speak on our team," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "That is a tough, resilient group of you-know-whats. I love our team. I love our team. I love our toughness."
Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr. and 10 from Monte Morris. The Nuggets outscored the Clippers 62-27 over a dizzying 20-minute stretch of the second half, turning everything around.
"I don't know how we did it, to be honest," Jokic said. "That's an amazing team. They are really talented, well-coached. They're really scary."
Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers, who are now 0-7 in games where they could clinch a trip to the conference finals.
The Clippers were outscored by 29 after halftime, their worst such deficit of the season.
"It's frustrating," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "Listen, when you decide to be a coach it's not going to be roses every day. We clearly have the right formula as far as how we're playing and then we keep losing it."
The Nuggets were down 16 at the half — the fourth time out of six games in the series when they trailed by at least that many in a game — and eventually fell behind by as many as 19 in the third quarter.
"I just think we're a really good team," Murray said. "It shouldn't get to this point."
Of course, the Nuggets flourish when they're in trouble.
They saved their season in Game 5 of the opening round by rallying from 15 points down in the third quarter against Utah to set the tone for a rally from a 3-1 series deficit. They saved themselves again in Game 5 of this series, getting down by 16 before coming back to save the season again.
On Sunday, it was more of the same.
George hit a 3-pointer shortly after halftime for a 19-point lead and Leonard made a pair of free throws with 8:27 left in the third quarter to put the Clippers up 73-55. That's apparently when the Nuggets decided it was time to get going.
Over the next 10 minutes, the Nuggets outscored the Clippers 30-8. Denver had eight different players score in that stretch, Murray and Morris scoring seven apiece, and the big deficit became an 85-81 lead with 10:16 left.
"It's not that we don't respect them," George said. "We respect the opponent. They got this far for a reason. They've been together for a while so they're a connected group. They've been here. They've been a part of a lot of Game 7s."
Another one awaits.
"It's going to sound weird or funny or whatever, but we don't care," Jokic said. "We're just going to go there and have fun."
NHL
Lightning 4, Islanders 1: After giving up the first goal of the game, the Tampa Bay Lightning responded in a big way. Lightning center Yanni Gourde set up Blake Coleman to tie it 15 seconds after Brock Nelson's New York Islanders goal, Ondrej Palat added another 12 seconds later and the quick-strike Lightning moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.
"Getting scored on doesn't sit real well, but credit to Coop keeping us out there, giving us a shot to go get it back," Coleman said. "Any time you can respond quickly in a game, it's going to swing the momentum right back. Then obviously our big boys took over from there."
Those big boys were the Lightning's best players. Brayden Point scored in his return after missing Game 3 before leaving in the third with injury, fellow top liners Palat and Nikita Kucherov set him up for that goal, defenseman Victor Hedman played 29:12 and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.
That combination has Tampa Bay the verge of its first Cup Final appearance since 2015.
"All the guys are pretty excited to play for the big prize, but we have business to do here," said Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of every Lightning game this postseason. "We have to win the fourth one first."
The Lightning won their third game of the series during the furious 27 second stretch with three goals. That's also where the Islanders lost it
"You want to follow up a goal with a good shift and have a good response and kind of stay on it, and they had a better response than we did and got two quick ones," Nelson said. "That was the difference: really 30 seconds there. If you hang on there for a bit, it's a different game."
Coach Barry Trotz wants strong shifts out of his players to start and end each period and following any goal. "We didn't do it twice," he said. "That's on us."
It's also evidence of the firepower the Lightning have assembled, from homegrown talent like Palat, Point, Kucherov and Vasilevskiy and trade-deadline pickups Coleman and Barclay Goodrow. In Goodrow and free agent signings Patrick Maroon and Zach Bogosian, general manager Julien BriseBois added some muscle to all that talent, and that is giving his team confidence to go toe-to-toe with the Islanders in a series that's getting chippy.
"We're not going to back down from anybody," Coleman said.
Players from each team had some discussions during pregame warmups, Trotz inserted tough guy Ross Johnston into the Islanders lineup for more tough toughness and tensions rose at times. New York's Matt Martin shot the puck at the first period horn, earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and inciting some pushing and shoving, but the result hinged more on the play for 27 seconds and two big Tampa Bay shifts.
"It's a game — it's not a shift," Cooper said. "Part of my job is make sure they've got the confidence to go do their job, and I have full confidence in them and they delivered."
Point delivered a goal and an assist while clearly playing through some pain. He didn't play another shift after getting tangled up with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech early in the third, and his status for Game 5 is a question mark after showing all the reasons he's Tampa Bay's leading scorer in the postseason.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!