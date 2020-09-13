WIRE REPORT: D'Antoni tells Rockets he's not coming back to Houston

The Clippers were outscored by 29 after halftime, their worst such deficit of the season.

"It's frustrating," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "Listen, when you decide to be a coach it's not going to be roses every day. We clearly have the right formula as far as how we're playing and then we keep losing it."

The Nuggets were down 16 at the half — the fourth time out of six games in the series when they trailed by at least that many in a game — and eventually fell behind by as many as 19 in the third quarter.

"I just think we're a really good team," Murray said. "It shouldn't get to this point."

Of course, the Nuggets flourish when they're in trouble.

They saved their season in Game 5 of the opening round by rallying from 15 points down in the third quarter against Utah to set the tone for a rally from a 3-1 series deficit. They saved themselves again in Game 5 of this series, getting down by 16 before coming back to save the season again.

On Sunday, it was more of the same.