WIRE REPORT: D'Antoni tells Rockets he's not coming back to Houston

NBA
D'Antoni leaving Rockets: Mike D'Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, essentially choosing free agency over a return to the club with whom he has spent the last four seasons.
D'Antoni told the Rockets on Sunday — not even a full day after the team's season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston. Team owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the move later Sunday.
D'Antoni had a 217-101 (.682 winning percentage) regular-season record with the Rockets over four seasons and was 28-23 in the playoffs with Houston.
He has coached 1,199 regular-season games with five franchises, going 672-527. He's a two-time coach of the year, having also won the award in 2004-05 after guiding Phoenix to a 62-20 record.
Houston becomes the eighth team that will be going through a coaching change since the end of the regular season — March 11 for eight clubs that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart bubble, and mid-August for the league's 22 other franchises. In recent weeks, Brooklyn has hired Steve Nash and New York hired Tom Thibodeau. Chicago, Indiana, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and now Houston are vacant.
Nuggets 111, Clippers 98: The never-say-die Denver Nuggets pulled off another season-saving comeback — and, after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they'll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals.
Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Nuggets topped the Clippers 111-98 on Sunday to even their West semifinal series at three games apiece. The Nuggets will try to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same postseason, after doing so against Utah in the West first round.
"I'm running out of adjectives, superlatives, whatever you want to call it to speak on our team," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "That is a tough, resilient group of you-know-whats. I love our team. I love our team. I love our toughness."
Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr. and 10 from Monte Morris. The Nuggets outscored the Clippers 62-27 over a dizzying 20-minute stretch of the second half, turning everything around.
"I don't know how we did it, to be honest," Jokic said. "That's an amazing team. They are really talented, well-coached. They're really scary."
Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers, who are now 0-7 in games where they could clinch a trip to the conference finals.
The Clippers were outscored by 29 after halftime, their worst such deficit of the season.
"It's frustrating," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "Listen, when you decide to be a coach it's not going to be roses every day. We clearly have the right formula as far as how we're playing and then we keep losing it."
The Nuggets were down 16 at the half — the fourth time out of six games in the series when they trailed by at least that many in a game — and eventually fell behind by as many as 19 in the third quarter.
"I just think we're a really good team," Murray said. "It shouldn't get to this point."
Of course, the Nuggets flourish when they're in trouble.
They saved their season in Game 5 of the opening round by rallying from 15 points down in the third quarter against Utah to set the tone for a rally from a 3-1 series deficit. They saved themselves again in Game 5 of this series, getting down by 16 before coming back to save the season again.
On Sunday, it was more of the same.
George hit a 3-pointer shortly after halftime for a 19-point lead and Leonard made a pair of free throws with 8:27 left in the third quarter to put the Clippers up 73-55. That's apparently when the Nuggets decided it was time to get going.
Over the next 10 minutes, the Nuggets outscored the Clippers 30-8. Denver had eight different players score in that stretch, Murray and Morris scoring seven apiece, and the big deficit became an 85-81 lead with 10:16 left.
"It's not that we don't respect them," George said. "We respect the opponent. They got this far for a reason. They've been together for a while so they're a connected group. They've been here. They've been a part of a lot of Game 7s."
Another one awaits.
"It's going to sound weird or funny or whatever, but we don't care," Jokic said. "We're just going to go there and have fun."
NHL
Lightning 4, Islanders 1: After giving up the first goal of the game, the Tampa Bay Lightning responded in a big way. Lightning center Yanni Gourde set up Blake Coleman to tie it 15 seconds after Brock Nelson's New York Islanders goal, Ondrej Palat added another 12 seconds later and the quick-strike Lightning moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.
"Getting scored on doesn't sit real well, but credit to Coop keeping us out there, giving us a shot to go get it back," Coleman said. "Any time you can respond quickly in a game, it's going to swing the momentum right back. Then obviously our big boys took over from there."
Those big boys were the Lightning's best players. Brayden Point scored in his return after missing Game 3 before leaving in the third with injury, fellow top liners Palat and Nikita Kucherov set him up for that goal, defenseman Victor Hedman played 29:12 and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.
That combination has Tampa Bay the verge of its first Cup Final appearance since 2015.
"All the guys are pretty excited to play for the big prize, but we have business to do here," said Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of every Lightning game this postseason. "We have to win the fourth one first."
The Lightning won their third game of the series during the furious 27 second stretch with three goals. That's also where the Islanders lost it
"You want to follow up a goal with a good shift and have a good response and kind of stay on it, and they had a better response than we did and got two quick ones," Nelson said. "That was the difference: really 30 seconds there. If you hang on there for a bit, it's a different game."
Coach Barry Trotz wants strong shifts out of his players to start and end each period and following any goal. "We didn't do it twice," he said. "That's on us."
It's also evidence of the firepower the Lightning have assembled, from homegrown talent like Palat, Point, Kucherov and Vasilevskiy and trade-deadline pickups Coleman and Barclay Goodrow. In Goodrow and free agent signings Patrick Maroon and Zach Bogosian, general manager Julien BriseBois added some muscle to all that talent, and that is giving his team confidence to go toe-to-toe with the Islanders in a series that's getting chippy.
"We're not going to back down from anybody," Coleman said.
Players from each team had some discussions during pregame warmups, Trotz inserted tough guy Ross Johnston into the Islanders lineup for more tough toughness and tensions rose at times. New York's Matt Martin shot the puck at the first period horn, earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and inciting some pushing and shoving, but the result hinged more on the play for 27 seconds and two big Tampa Bay shifts.
"It's a game — it's not a shift," Cooper said. "Part of my job is make sure they've got the confidence to go do their job, and I have full confidence in them and they delivered."
Point delivered a goal and an assist while clearly playing through some pain. He didn't play another shift after getting tangled up with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech early in the third, and his status for Game 5 is a question mark after showing all the reasons he's Tampa Bay's leading scorer in the postseason.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!