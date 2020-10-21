WIRE REPORT: Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports

NASCAR
Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports: Erik Jones will drive NASCAR's iconic No. 43 next season for Richard Petty Motorsports, a pairing of a driver and a team both in need of fresh starts.
Jones in August was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing after six seasons, while Bubba Wallace and RPM are splitting at the end of the year. Wallace's social activism this year became the defining characteristic of the storied Petty organization.
"They still have something to prove and I have something to prove," Jones told The Associated Press. "We are both motivated to write a new chapter. It's just a really clean slate, a chance to start from scratch and do something completely different."
Wallace, NASCAR's only full-time Black driver, this season has been outspoken on racial inequality and injustice. He ran a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on the No. 43 and RPM adopted Wallace's "compassion, love, understanding" platform.
Wallace's recent prominence helped the driver sign millions of dollars in new sponsorship, but the funding will follow him next season when he moves to a new team formed by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.
The loss of Wallace could have crippled RPM, the cash-strapped team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty. Instead, a volatile free-agent market helped RPM land Jones, a 24-year-old considered among the top young talent in NASCAR.
RPM chairman Brian Moffitt said there was "no fear at all" the organization would not survive splitting with Wallace.
"We've been here since it started in 1948 and we plan to be involved for many, many years," Moffitt told the AP. "It's a passion of the family and we want to keep things headed in the right direction. I think Erik gives us an opportunity to get back to our winning ways."
RPM will again field a Chevrolet next season in partnership with Richard Childress Racing. Jerry Baxter will return as crew chief of the No. 43.
Wallace applauded the hiring.
"Great choice to keep the needle moving! Awesome people to be around at track and away!" Wallace tweeted.
Jones begins a new journey outside of Toyota for the first time in his career. He was a longtime developmental driver for the manufacturer and his career was fast-tracked when as a 16-year-old he beat Kyle Busch in a late model race.
Toyota helped Jones land a full-time ride in the Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, then moved him through NASCAR's national ladder with Gibbs. Jones won rookie of the year in the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series, as well as the Truck Series championship.
Jones' 18 national series victories include a pair of Cup Series wins at two of NASCAR's most storied tracks. He won the July race at Daytona International Speedway in 2018 and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway the next year. Both victories locked Jones into the playoffs.
Jones has not had the same overall Cup success of his Gibbs teammates, and he failed to make the playoffs this year. The team in August decided to replace Jones with Christopher Bell, another longtime Toyota development driver, a swap Jones said "blindsided" him because he believed he was working on a contract extension with Gibbs.
It made Jones a late add to the free-agent market, and despite his potential and young age, Jones was passed over for many of the open seats. He brings no sponsorship with him, which made him a tough sell for team owners in need of funding.
RPM has long struggled to raise the cash needed to consistently contend for wins, but Moffitt said some of its sponsors are staying with the organization and won't follow Wallace. Moffitt said some new partners are expected to be announced in the next few weeks, but he acknowledged the organization is in search of additional funding.
The No. 43 is a hallmark in NASCAR tied to the Petty family since the 1950s. Richard Petty — "The King" — won 192 of his record 200 Cup victories driving the No. 43.
The late John Andretti drove the car to its final win under the Petty Enterprises banner in 1999. Richard Petty took on a series of different investors beginning in 2009 for re-branded Richard Petty Motorsports, which last put the No. 43 in victory lane in 2014 with driver Aric Almirola.
Wallace became the full-time driver in 2018, and although he's winless through three seasons, he's been adequate in a car that lacks the funding to consistently race for wins.
It will be a significant change for Jones, a fixture since he was a teenager in the Gibbs pipeline. The four-car JGR fleet is Toyota's flagship and its well-funded cars consistently challenge for championships.
RPM is a single-car operation accustomed to stretching every dollar in its quest to catch the big teams. Jones wants to be the driver guiding an RPM resurgence.
"I'm going to have the opportunity to really know everybody. I knew a lot of people at JGR, but they've got almost 500 employees," Jones said. "Looking at what RPM is and what they have, it's a comfortable situation for me because it's how I grew up, I worked on a lot of my own stuff.
"I'm going to be able to get in there and be around those guys, get in the shop, and really get to know the people who have a piece in putting the car together. It's going to be a more inclusive experience for me."
NBA
Van Gundy lands in New Orleans: Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he'll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.
Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly.
The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was "excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team" and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity.
"It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans," Van Gundy wrote. "I can't wait to talk to our players and get the process started."
Among the players he'll talk to is veteran locker-room leader JJ Redick, who spent his second through sixth NBA seasons playing for Van Gundy in Orlando. Redick has readily credited Van Gundy for helping him develop into a reliable double-digit scorer.
"In terms of intangibles and characteristics I think any NBA player should have, I think he taught me those things and he reinforced those things in me — professionalism, accountability ... not taking any nights off, all that stuff, because he lives that," Redick said of Van Gundy in 2016, when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Van Gundy was coaching Detroit. "I see how hard he works, how much he invests in his craft, and so as a player, playing for him, you really have no choice but to do the same."
In New Orleans, Van Gundy will replace Alvin Gentry, who was let go after the Pelicans missed this season's playoffs. Part of the problem for the Pelicans this season was that Williamson missed most of the season; he averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 58% shooting, albeit in only 24 games.
The Pelicans were 30-42 this past season, getting to the NBA's restart bubble at Walt Disney World but falling well short of the playoffs. They have a promising young core with Williamson, Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus currently hold four picks in this year's draft.
Van Gundy, 61, is a seasoned coach with a more traditional and direct style of communicating with players. His task now is to get Williamson and a largely young supporting cast to buy into a vision that is bound to emphasize defense as much, if not more, than pace of play.
Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times. He was Dwyane Wade's first coach in Miami after Pat Riley's surprise resignation in the fall of 2003, then stepped down from the Heat job 21 games into the 2005-06 season — the year Miami went on to win its first championship.
He won 66% of his games in five seasons in Orlando, taking the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers and going to the playoffs in each of those seasons. His firing from the Magic in 2012 came after a season in which he said he'd been told by management that Dwight Howard wanted him fired.
And then his four seasons in Detroit were largely a struggle — three losing seasons, the best year in that run being a 44-38 season where the Pistons got swept from the playoffs.
But a common theme in Van Gundy's coaching career is solid defense. In eight of his seasons, his teams ranked in the top 10 defensively, including the 2008-09 Magic that ranked first.
"Pretty much any sort of team defense concept that's pertinent to modern NBA basketball, I learned from Stan," Redick has said.
While Pelicans veteran guard Jrue Holiday is highly regarded for his defensive play, stopping opponents from scoring was a considerable problem for New Orleans this past season. The Pelicans gave up 117.1 points per game, better than just three of the NBA's 30 teams.
Van Gundy, who had been working most recently as an NBA analyst for Turner Sports, is bound to target that as an area in immediate need of improvement.
COLLEGE
Chambers resigns from PSU: Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State University's men's basketball coach Wednesday following an internal investigation by the school into allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Chambers, 49, had been at Penn State for nine years and was coming off the team's best season under his direction, a 21-10 mark.
PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour said during a press conference that she would not disclose details of the school's investigation, but did say NCAA matters were not part of the investigation.
The investigation followed a July story by ESPN's "The Undefeated" that quoted a former Penn State player saying Chambers made an insensitive remark to him, referencing a noose during the 2018-19 season.
"As difficult as this news may be, both President (Eric) Barron and I believe this is the right outcome," Barbour said.
Assistant coach Jim Ferry was elevated to interim coach for the coming season. The start of the NCAA basketball season is slated for Nov. 25. Ferry has previously been head coach at Long Island University-Brooklyn and Duquesne.
Chambers was in the middle of a four-year contract with Penn State that runs through 2021-22 season. He was 148-150 with Penn State, including an NIT championship in 2018.
"Coach Chambers has made many contributions to the program and to this university for which we are grateful," Barbour said. "The team has been on a positive trajectory."
Barbour said the players were "very disappointed" to find out about Chambers' departure. Chambers delivered the news.
"Our current players, many of them have good relationships with him," Barbour said.
Earlier this year, former Penn State player Rasir Bolton, now at Iowa State, made allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers to ESPN's "The Undefeated."
Bolton said that during a particularly difficult stretch for the team in January 2019, Chambers told him: "I want to loosen the noose that's around your neck."
Chambers apologized to Bolton for the comment.
Barbour said a new allegations surfaced shortly after the story and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices.
She said the final report was received within the last two weeks.
