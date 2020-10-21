WIRE REPORT: Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports

NBA

Van Gundy lands in New Orleans: Stan Van Gundy is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he'll take over a promising team that includes 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram.

Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms had not been revealed publicly.

The coach said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he was "excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team" and thanked team owner Gayle Benson and others for the opportunity.

"It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans," Van Gundy wrote. "I can't wait to talk to our players and get the process started."

Among the players he'll talk to is veteran locker-room leader JJ Redick, who spent his second through sixth NBA seasons playing for Van Gundy in Orlando. Redick has readily credited Van Gundy for helping him develop into a reliable double-digit scorer.