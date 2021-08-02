Wire report MDA

U.S. men win Gold Cup title
LAS VEGAS — Miles Robinson scored on a header in the 117th minute, and a United States junior varsity lineup upset a mostly front-line Mexico team 1-0 on Sunday night to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Kellyn Acosta, one of two players in the U.S. starting lineup who gets playing time when the first-choice roster is together, took a free kick, and Robinson outjumped Edson Álvarez and headed the ball in on one hop to the right of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.
Robinson, a 24-year-old defender in his fourth Major League Soccer season with Atlanta, got his third international goal in nine international appearances, his second goal of the tournament.
Matt Turner got his fifth shutout in six matches of the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Americans won all three knockout matches by 1-0 scores.
The U.S. won its seventh Gold Cup title, its first since 2017, matching Mexico for the most in the 15 tournaments. Canada won in 2000. It was just the second victory for the Americans in seven finals against El Tri.
Saban signs $84.8 million pact
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that's worth at least $84.8 million.
The university released details Monday of Saban's previously announced deal, after the board of trustees' compensation committee formally approved it.
Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. That includes a $275,000 base salary and $8.425 million in personal service, or talent, fees.
Saban, who turns 70 on Oct. 31, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million. His pay, not counting bonuses, in 2028-29 would be $11.5 million.
Ohio State recruit to reclassify
Quinn Ewers, considered the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, said he is skipping his senior year of high school in Texas and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester.
In a Twitter post, Ewers explained he would soon be completing the course necessary to graduate from Southlake Carroll High School outside Dallas.
The five-star recruit said his decision was influenced by Texas rules which prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals. Last month, the NCAA lifted its long-time ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses.
Blackhawks to release findings
The Chicago Blackhawks are pledging to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.
President of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman confirmed Monday that CEO Danny Wirtz informed Blackhawks employees in a memo that the team will share the results of former federal prosecutor Reid Schar's investigation and implement changes to address any shortcomings.
"I think Danny was very clear on the direction the organization’s taking," Bowman said during a video call with reporters. “Danny said it pretty clearly there that this independent review is going to be something that we’ll share results with our employees, our partners, our fans and whatnot. I intend to cooperate fully with the investigation like I said last time we met.”
According to TSN, Bowman and other team executives were in a meeting about the allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2010 but nothing was reported at the time to the NHL or the police. He and coach Joel Quenneville, who was reportedly not at that meeting, have each said they will cooperate.