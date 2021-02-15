Wire report MDA

Skiing

Shiffrin tops Vonn: Mikaela Shiffrin’s latest gold medal from the skiing world championships moved her past both Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety.

Shiffrin won the combined on Monday, giving her a sixth gold and a ninth career medal from the worlds — one more than Vonn at the top of the all-time list of American medalists.

Shiffrin also set an American record with her sixth world championship title after sharing the mark with Ligety, who retired last week. She has four golds in slalom and one in super-G from previous worlds and is among the main contenders in slalom and giant slalom later this week.

Baseball

Kipnis joins Braves: Two-time All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis is one of 25 non-roster players who have been invited by the Atlanta Braves to spring training.

The team announced the list Monday. Kipnis agreed to a minor league contract with Atlanta after hitting .237 in 44 games with his hometown Chicago Cubs in 2020 following nine seasons with Cleveland.

The 33-year-old Kipnis was an All-Star with Cleveland in 2013 and 2015. He has a career .260 batting average. In 2019, his last season with the Indians, he hit .245 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0