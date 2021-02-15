Wire report MDA

MELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka advanced Tuesday to a potential semifinal showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open.
Osaka earned her 19th victory in a row by overpowering Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2, and will next meet the winner of the quarterfinal match Tuesday night between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.
Seeded third, Osaka reached 122 mph (196 kph) on her serve and pounded her forehand. She hit seven aces, lost only two points on her first serve and was never broken.
Osaka also played excellent defense, such as in the final game, when she raced forward to chase down a drop shot, flicking a backhand cross-court for a winner.
At 35, Hsieh was the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut in the professional era. But Osaka wasn’t fazed by Hsieh’s flat, deceptive two-handed strokes from both sides.
Two quarterfinal matches were on the men’s schedule: eight-time champion Novak Djokovic against Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov versus 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.
NBA
Bulls 120, Pacers 112: Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from Indiana.
Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series.
Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row.
The Pacers led 103-101 in the final minute of regulation, but LaVine scored four straight points to give the Bulls 105-103 edge. Brogdon tied the score with 10.5 seconds left, and LaVine's 19-footer for the win was off the mark.
NHL
Blackhawks 3, Red Wings 2: Dominik Kubalik scored his second goal of the game 4:43 into overtime, and Chicago beat Detroit.
Kubalik and Mattias Janmark staked the Blackhawks to a two-goal lead in the first period that they slowly lost before stepping up in the extra session. Kubalik slipped a shot between Thomas Greiss' pads, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Pius Suter late in overtime.
The surprising Blackhawks won for the fifth time in six games in the opener of a six-game trip. Malcolm Subban finished with 27 stops in his fourth start of the season.
Detroit's Vladislav Namestnikov scored with 14.1 seconds left in the opening period. After a scoreless second, Christian Djoos pulled the Red Wings into tie early in the third.
Greiss made 21 saves for the Red Wings.
Football
Ex-receiver found dead: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
A housekeeper discovered the 38-year-old's body at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, official said.
There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, near Tampa.
Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. Deputies tracked him down to the hotel two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.
Malzahn lands job: Central Florida hired Gus Malzahn as its football coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.
Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference.
UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt school.
Skiing
Shiffrin tops Vonn: Mikaela Shiffrin’s latest gold medal from the skiing world championships moved her past both Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety.
Shiffrin won the combined on Monday, giving her a sixth gold and a ninth career medal from the worlds — one more than Vonn at the top of the all-time list of American medalists.
Shiffrin also set an American record with her sixth world championship title after sharing the mark with Ligety, who retired last week. She has four golds in slalom and one in super-G from previous worlds and is among the main contenders in slalom and giant slalom later this week.
Baseball
Kipnis joins Braves: Two-time All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis is one of 25 non-roster players who have been invited by the Atlanta Braves to spring training.
The team announced the list Monday. Kipnis agreed to a minor league contract with Atlanta after hitting .237 in 44 games with his hometown Chicago Cubs in 2020 following nine seasons with Cleveland.
The 33-year-old Kipnis was an All-Star with Cleveland in 2013 and 2015. He has a career .260 batting average. In 2019, his last season with the Indians, he hit .245 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs.