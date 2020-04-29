WIRE REPORT: MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played

MLB
Teams refund tickets: The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games not played through May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some Major League Baseball teams offering plans for cash returns and bonus credit.
A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did.
The Minnesota Twins will credit season ticket holders for missed games, plus give an additional 15% credit of that amount to be used for 2020 or 2021 purchases.
The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets for home games this March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021. The Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.
"As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it's important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement.
"We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule," he said.
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres also announced refund policies.
Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus.
A revised schedule has not been announced, with MLB exploring many options to play this year if it's deemed safe by health experts and government leaders.
Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.
NFL
Bears sign WR-return specialist: The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis.
Davis had 16 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown over four seasons with Green Bay, Oakland and Miami. He has averaged 10.1 yards on 59 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 58 kickoff returns.
Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last year after winning the NFC North in 2018.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sun Devils lose 3rd player to NBA draft: Alonzo Verge Jr. has become the third Arizona State player to declare for the NBA draft.
The junior guard joined Remy Martin and Romello White among the 205 underclassmen so far on the league's official list. Players have until June 3 to remove their names from the June 25 draft.
A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Verge transferred to Arizona State from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri prior to the 2019-20 season. He played 28 games and made nine starts for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Also on Wednesday, Utah sophomore guard Timmy Allen announced he is testing the NBA waters along with teammate Both Gach. The do-everything guard from Mesa, Ariz., the 6-foot-6 Allen earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors from The Associated Press after averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Utes in 2019-20.
HORSE RACING
Churchill Downs plans to open: Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators.
The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will mark the first time since 1945 horse racing's marquee event will not run on the first Saturday in May.
The opening of stables closed since Dec. 31 for winter renovations has been being delayed several times. The spring meet was scheduled to open last Saturday.
A statement from Churchill Downs said Kentucky state officials approved opening the stables under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Racing will begin after track officials evaluate its incoming horse population and load-in procedures and spectator-free until government officials approve their return.
"The health and safety of our horsemen, staff and community remains paramount," track president Kevin Flanery said. "Strict compliance with our comprehensive COVID-19 Action Plan and social distancing guidelines is our responsible duty to effectively contain the virus."
The track's plan includes:
— Masks to be worn before entering and at all times on the grounds;
— COVID-19 testing and medical screening. Those who don't comply or fail the screening will be denied entry and asked to self-quarantine per CDC guidelines.
— Color-coded wristbands for everyone on the grounds to validate passing that day's screening.
Horsemen and employees must practice social distancing procedures, with jockeys adequately spaced out in the jockeys' room. Daily on-site check-ins to screen individuals residing on the backside will be established along with quarantine protocols.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the track's plan "one of the most detailed we have seen about specific security checks that everybody has to go through and be temperature-checked, to masking to having a very limited group that is there."
