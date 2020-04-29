WIRE REPORT: MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played

A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Verge transferred to Arizona State from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri prior to the 2019-20 season. He played 28 games and made nine starts for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Also on Wednesday, Utah sophomore guard Timmy Allen announced he is testing the NBA waters along with teammate Both Gach. The do-everything guard from Mesa, Ariz., the 6-foot-6 Allen earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors from The Associated Press after averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Utes in 2019-20.

HORSE RACING

Churchill Downs plans to open: Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators.

The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will mark the first time since 1945 horse racing's marquee event will not run on the first Saturday in May.

The opening of stables closed since Dec. 31 for winter renovations has been being delayed several times. The spring meet was scheduled to open last Saturday.