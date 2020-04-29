WIRE REPORT: NFL commissioner Goodell forfeits pay

NFL
Goodell forfeits pay: Commissioner Roger Goodell has reduced his salary to $0 and other NFL employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the move publicly.
The league also is implementing tiered reductions in base salary, beginning with the pay period ending May 22. The reduction will be 5% for workers up to the manager's level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior vice presidents, and 15% for executive vice presidents.
In a memo sent to league office staffers, Goodell also said no employee earning a base salary of less than $100,000 will be affected by these reductions, and no employee’s salary will be reduced below $100,000 by the reductions.
“We hope that business conditions will improve and permit salaries to be returned to their current levels, although we do not know when that will be possible,” Goodell said.
While the NFL has gone about business as usual with free agency and the draft — and currently is planning to play a full season beginning in September — it clearly is feeling the same economic pinch as other sports. Even as it extended its streaming deal with Amazon Prime for Thursday night games for another three years on Wednesday, the league was making in-house financial adjustments.
That means furloughs and adjustments to pension plans.
The furlough program “for individuals in our workforce who are unable to substantially perform their duties from home and/or whose current workload has been significantly reduced,” Goodell wrote, will become effective May 8.
Those being furloughed will be alerted in the next few days, and they will keep medical, dental and vision benefits, with the league paying the full cost of maintaining those benefits.
“It is important to remember that a furlough is not a termination,” Goodell told league staffers. “We do not know how long a furlough will last, but we are hopeful that we will be able to return furloughed employees back to work within a few months.”
Pension plan and other contributions will be reduced from 15% to 10% of eligible compensation and is a permanent change which takes effect on July 1.
“The NFL is not immune to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is our obligation to take responsible steps to protect the business and manage through this crisis as effectively as possible,” Goodell wrote.
"These decisions were difficult and we know these measures will cause hardship for those impacted. I encourage everyone to continue to identify ways of operating more efficiently and reducing costs. If we do that, I believe that furloughs and compensation reductions can be limited, or in time even reversed.
“I assure you that we will continue to monitor economic conditions, communicate with you promptly and openly — whether the news is good or bad — and have your interests in mind as decisions are made going forward.”
The NFL plans to release its regular-season schedule around the second week in May, and currently is allowing virtual workouts coordinated by teams. It has an owners meeting scheduled for the Los Angeles area in late May that likely will become a video conference instead.
Training camps wouldn't open before the end of July. The first major event of the summer would be the Pro Football Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6 and inductions on Aug. 8. All of those, of course, must be considered tentative at this time.
Bears sign WR-return specialist: The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis.
Davis had 16 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown over four seasons with Green Bay, Oakland and Miami. He has averaged 10.1 yards on 59 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 58 kickoff returns.
Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last year after winning the NFC North in 2018.
Packers sign 15 UDAs: After not drafting a single wide receiver last week, the Green Bay Packers have included Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart among their 15 undrafted free-agent signings.
Stewart caught at least 48 passes each of the past three seasons and finished his college career with 150 receptions.
The Packers' decision not to select any receivers was one of the major surprises of last week's draft. Davante Adams, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the only Packer who had as many as 50 catches or 500 yards receiving last season.
The Packers' main offseason addition to the receiving group is Devin Funchess, who played just one game last year before going on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.
Green Bay's other undrafted free agents are UCLA LB Krys Barnes, Baylor S Henry Black, Texas Tech OT Travis Bruffy, Montreal CB Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Utah State LB Tipa Galeai, Texas State S Frankie Griffin, North Dakota OG Zack Johnson, Prairie View A&M FB Jordan Jones, Prairie View A&M QB Jalen Morton, Rutgers DT Willington Previlon, Florida State CB Stanford Samuels, SMU LB Delontae Scott, Troy CB Will Sunderland and Memphis RB Patrick Taylor.
NFL renews streaming deal with Amazon: The NFL has renewed its streaming deal with Amazon for Thursday night games for three years.
Amazon Prime Video and Twitch also will have exclusive streaming rights to one additional regular-season game in 2020.
Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday night games broadcast by Fox, giving access to more than 150 million paid Prime members.
The regular-season weekend game streamed on those outlets will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the schedule. That game will be made available on free television in participating teams' markets.
On Prime Video, members can choose to watch the Fox broadcast, the Fox Deportes Spanish-language coverage, and from exclusive alternative audio options.
The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday night games during the 2017 season.
Cowboys, CB Worley agree to terms: The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on a free agent deal after the team selected two cornerbacks in last week's NFL draft.
Before the team announced the move on its website Wednesday, Worley had already posted on Twitter an image of himself in a Cowboys helmet and jersey.
Worley spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders after playing his first two seasons with Carolina. The 25-year-old Worley, who has five interceptions and 243 tackles in 56 NFL games, was a third-round pick by the Panthers out of West Virginia in the 2016 draft.
The Cowboys last week drafted Trevon Diggs from Alabama in the second round, and Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa in the fourth round.
Former first-round pick Byron Jones, who started 73 of his 79 games the past five seasons for the Cowboys, left in free agency and became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. He signed a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth more than $76.5 million.
KC's Breeland arrested: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on several charges Tuesday in South Carolina, including possessing marijuana or hash, driving with an open container of alcohol and resisting arrest.
The 28-year-old Breeland, of Charlotte, N.C., was being held at the York County Jail, according to the facility's online records.
Breeland started 15 of 16 regular-season games and all three postseason contests for Kansas City this past season. He had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl in February.
Breeland, who played his college ball at Clemson, re-signed with the Chiefs earlier this month.
Breeland was charged by the York County Sheriff's Office with driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and resisting arrest.
MLB
Teams refund tickets: The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games not played through May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some Major League Baseball teams offering plans for cash returns and bonus credit.
A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did.
The Minnesota Twins will credit season ticket holders for missed games, plus give an additional 15% credit of that amount to be used for 2020 or 2021 purchases.
The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets for home games this March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021. The Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.
"As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it's important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement.
"We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule," he said.
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres also announced refund policies.
Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus.
A revised schedule has not been announced, with MLB exploring many options to play this year if it's deemed safe by health experts and government leaders.
Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sun Devils lose 3rd player to NBA draft: Alonzo Verge Jr. has become the third Arizona State player to declare for the NBA draft.
The junior guard joined Remy Martin and Romello White among the 205 underclassmen so far on the league's official list. Players have until June 3 to remove their names from the June 25 draft.
A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Verge transferred to Arizona State from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri prior to the 2019-20 season. He played 28 games and made nine starts for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Also on Wednesday, Utah sophomore guard Timmy Allen announced he is testing the NBA waters along with teammate Both Gach. The do-everything guard from Mesa, Ariz., the 6-foot-6 Allen earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors from The Associated Press after averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Utes in 2019-20.
HORSE RACING
Churchill Downs plans to open: Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators.
The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will mark the first time since 1945 horse racing's marquee event will not run on the first Saturday in May.
The opening of stables closed since Dec. 31 for winter renovations has been being delayed several times. The spring meet was scheduled to open last Saturday.
A statement from Churchill Downs said Kentucky state officials approved opening the stables under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Racing will begin after track officials evaluate its incoming horse population and load-in procedures and spectator-free until government officials approve their return.
"The health and safety of our horsemen, staff and community remains paramount," track president Kevin Flanery said. "Strict compliance with our comprehensive COVID-19 Action Plan and social distancing guidelines is our responsible duty to effectively contain the virus."
The track's plan includes:
— Masks to be worn before entering and at all times on the grounds;
— COVID-19 testing and medical screening. Those who don't comply or fail the screening will be denied entry and asked to self-quarantine per CDC guidelines.
— Color-coded wristbands for everyone on the grounds to validate passing that day's screening.
Horsemen and employees must practice social distancing procedures, with jockeys adequately spaced out in the jockeys' room. Daily on-site check-ins to screen individuals residing on the backside will be established along with quarantine protocols.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the track's plan "one of the most detailed we have seen about specific security checks that everybody has to go through and be temperature-checked, to masking to having a very limited group that is there."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!