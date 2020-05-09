WIRE REPORT: President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports

UFC
Illness alters card in sport's return: President Trump congratulated UFC for restarting the sports world Saturday night after a nearly two-month hiatus.
Trump's taped message was played during ESPN's broadcast of the UFC 249 undercard from a fan-free arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
"I want to congratulate (UFC President) Dana White and the UFC," Trump said. "They're going to have a big match. We love it. We think it's important. Get the sports leagues back. Let's play. Do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports back. Congratulations to Dana White and UFC."
UFC 249 served as the first major sporting event to take place since the global pandemic shut down much of the country nearly eight weeks ago. It was originally scheduled for April 18 in New York, but was postponed in hopes of helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
The mixed martial arts behemoth is holding three shows in eight days in Jacksonville, where state officials deemed professional sports with a national audience exempt from a stay-at-home order as long as "the location is closed to the general public."
The UFC came up with a 25-page document to address health and safety protocols, procedures that led to Jacaré Souza testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. His middleweight bout against Uriah Hall was canceled late Friday. Souza's two cornermen also tested as positive, the UFC said in a statement.
"All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment," the UFC said.
The positive results surely increased the focus on the event. Every other sport is watching closely to see how it plays out. White previously said Trump wants the event to serve as a blueprint for the return of live sports.
White didn't want to postpone any fights. He tried to host the event on tribal land in California and still hopes to create a "Fight Island" for future cards.
He settled for Jacksonville for at least a week — with no fans and social-distancing rules in place.
Judges and broadcasters were separated. Fighters, trainers, referees, judges, UFC staff and even outside media had to undergo COVID-19 testing to get inside Veterans Memorial Arena.
But not everyone followed the rules. White mingled and bumped fists with nearly every fighter during official weigh-ins held inside a hotel ballroom Friday.
Souza arrived wearing gloves and a mask while he awaited his test results. But he had alerted UFC officials that a family member in Orlando, where he was testing, might have tested positive for the coronavirus. His opponent, Hall, wore a mask and kept his distance. White stood between them without a mask.
Many of those in attendance Saturday wore masks and gloves, although several were seemingly exempt from the mandate. Referees, ring announcer Bruce Buffer, other officials inside the octagon and the ring girl were unmasked.
The cage floor was disinfected between bouts, and the padded parts of the octagon were wiped down between rounds.
Without fans, sounds that usually would be muted or completely drowned out filled the empty arena. Every kick, punch, grunt and step inside the octagon echoed. Commentators and camera clicks could be heard across the way. Coaching tips and exchanges were prevalent, often R-rated and even comical at times.
"I don't like people anyway," said Ryan "Superman" Spann (18-5), who extended his winning streak to eight fights by beating veteran Sam Alvey (33-14) in a split decision. "It's fine. It was nothing. The world is my audience."
SOCCER
German team slowed by COVID-19: Two players at German second division side Dynamo Dresden tested positive for the new coronavirus on Saturday, putting on hold the club's planned return to soccer next weekend.
Dresden was to play Hannover away on May 17 when the league resumes after a two-month suspension, but the entire squad, coaching and supervisory staff must now go into 14 days of quarantine at home.
"We are in contact with the responsible health authorities and the league to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in any games over the next 14 days," Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said.
The players were not identified. Their positive results for COVID-19 were found in a third wave of tests conducted at the club on Friday as part of the league's hygiene protocol to get soccer back underway in Germany.
One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the first wave of tests and has been in quarantine since May 3. There were no positive cases in the second wave on May 4. The team returned to full training on Thursday, when the German soccer league announced the Bundesliga and second division would restart on May 16.
Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the day before that the top two divisions could resume without spectators. Teams were to spend one week training in isolation before the games could resume. It was initially supposed to be two weeks.
"With regular tests, it's a different situation to when somebody is just tested at the beginning and end of the quarantine," Merkel said of the change.
Dresden said the two players who tested positive on Friday did not and were still not showing any symptoms of the virus.
Earlier Saturday, Peter Dabrock, the former chairperson of the German Ethics Council, criticized the decision to resume soccer.
"It will have a fatal effect on the overall compliance with the restrictions," Dabrock told news agency dpa. "If the mantra is no contact, (keep) distance, hygiene, protection, but then of all things you allow a sport in which none of this can be adhered to from the beginning, then of course it will have the effect that people ask themselves, 'Why do I have to stick to such restrictions?'"
As of Saturday, Germany registered just over 7,500 known deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Merkel's announcement of a loosening of strict containment measures came after a fall in the rate of daily infections in the country.
BASEBALL
Former Peaches pitcher dies: Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101.
Pratt died on Wednesday in Braintree, Mass. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.
Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own."
She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. The league said in a tweet that Pratt's "stories, her energy will be missed for a long time."
Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Conn., native was a coach and referee in several sports.
She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.
