WIRE REPORT: President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports

"We are in contact with the responsible health authorities and the league to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in any games over the next 14 days," Dresden sporting director Ralf Minge said.

The players were not identified. Their positive results for COVID-19 were found in a third wave of tests conducted at the club on Friday as part of the league's hygiene protocol to get soccer back underway in Germany.

One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the first wave of tests and has been in quarantine since May 3. There were no positive cases in the second wave on May 4. The team returned to full training on Thursday, when the German soccer league announced the Bundesliga and second division would restart on May 16.

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the day before that the top two divisions could resume without spectators. Teams were to spend one week training in isolation before the games could resume. It was initially supposed to be two weeks.

"With regular tests, it's a different situation to when somebody is just tested at the beginning and end of the quarantine," Merkel said of the change.