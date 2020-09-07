Wire report

Heyward signs long-term deal
PITTSBURGH — All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward signed a five-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers that runs through 2024, when Heyward will be 35.
The deal eliminates some unwanted uncertainty for Heyward, who admitted he was ready for a "farewell" tour this season as he prepared to enter the final season of the current deal he signed in 2015. As late as Saturday afternoon, Heyward felt pessimistic something could be worked out.
A meeting with Steelers president Art Rooney II early Sunday helped talks regain momentum. By Monday morning, the 31-year-old had a pen in his hand knowing he will likely be a Steeler for the duration of his career.
French Open will allow fans
PARIS — Spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, organizers said on Monday.
Organizers unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court grand slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris from Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.
“Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience," French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said.
On Monday, top-ranked Ash Barty announced she will not defend her French Open title because of concerns over traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After skipping the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has decided against traveling to Europe for events at Rome and Roland Garros.
Tour takes day off for testing
LA ROCHELLE, France — It was a rest day like no other for the Tour de France bunch.
After nine nervous and exhausting stages that took the peloton from the Riviera to the Pyrenees via a short journey in the Alps, riders would have normally taken some time off on Monday with their friends and families.
But this year is different.
In addition to their recovery routine, the 166 remaining riders stayed in their own “bubble" with a Damocles sword hanging over their head as they underwent coronavirus tests that will decide whether they can keep on racing.
Tour de France organizers said about 650 tests will be performed. Some took place on Sunday, with the majority of riders being tested Monday.
Southern Miss. coach quits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson said Monday that he has stepped down and co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach.
The school announced the coaching change Monday afternoon in a news release, ending Hopson's tenure one game into his fifth season. The Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama in Thursday's season opener.
In statements, Hopson described the decision as the result of a “mutual agreement” with athletics director Jeremy McClain, while McClain said Hopson approached him after last week's loss.
Clippers’ Beverley draws fine
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 on Monday for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.
The incident took place Saturday night with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers. Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.
