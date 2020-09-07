Wire report

On Monday, top-ranked Ash Barty announced she will not defend her French Open title because of concerns over traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After skipping the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has decided against traveling to Europe for events at Rome and Roland Garros.

Tour takes day off for testing

LA ROCHELLE, France — It was a rest day like no other for the Tour de France bunch.

After nine nervous and exhausting stages that took the peloton from the Riviera to the Pyrenees via a short journey in the Alps, riders would have normally taken some time off on Monday with their friends and families.

But this year is different.

In addition to their recovery routine, the 166 remaining riders stayed in their own “bubble" with a Damocles sword hanging over their head as they underwent coronavirus tests that will decide whether they can keep on racing.

Tour de France organizers said about 650 tests will be performed. Some took place on Sunday, with the majority of riders being tested Monday.

Southern Miss. coach quits