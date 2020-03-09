Wire report

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour announced an expansive media rights deal Monday that brings ESPN back into the fold with its streaming service, joining two networks as part of a package designed to deliver more video content and reach a broader audience.
For regular television, the nine-year deal that begins in 2022 looks the same.
Network coverage stays with CBS and NBC, with CBS getting roughly twice as many events, just like the current nine-year deal that ends next year. Golf Channel stays on as the cable partner providing weekday and early weekend coverage, along with fall events and a few tournaments at the start of the year.
The change is in digital, the first time the tour negotiated such rights. ESPN+ won the rights to "PGA Tour Live," the popular subscription video service the tour began five years ago. It will have four live content channels, including the featured pairings that shows the entire round of star players.
The deal comes about 18 months after the PGA Tour signed a 12-year agreement with Discovery for direct-to-consumer content in international markets. With the domestic deal Monday, the tour now has partnerships with Comcast (NBC and Golf Channel), Viacomm (CBS), Disney (ESPN+) and Discovery (GolfTV).
"As we went to the marketplace and looked at all the options and all the potential outcomes and thought about what it was we wanted for our fans and our athletes ... our desire was to produce more content, to evolve and innovate in all our broadcasts, to work more closely with partners, to build the tour and our sport and to reach a broader audience," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. "We're in a good position."
NBA
Clippers sign Noah: The Los Angeles Clippers have signed free-agent center Joakim Noah, giving them an aggressive, physical presence with playoff experience.
The 35-year-old two-time All-Star played 42 games with Memphis last season after agreeing to a buyout with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Noah attended the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center, where he was warmly received as he made his way through the crowd and sat in the stands.
NFL
Norman is a Bill: Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
Norman is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month. He struggled to play to high expectations and was cut with one season left on a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in free agency in 2016.