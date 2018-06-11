Basketball
Pistons pick Casey: The Detroit Pistons hired NBA coach of the year finalist Dwane Casey on Monday, hoping he can help the three-time NBA championship franchise regularly reach the postseason and eventually compete again for titles.
A month after being fired by the Toronto Raptors , Casey agreed to a five-year deal to become head coach of the Pistons, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Casey led Toronto to a team-record 59 wins this year and helped the franchise earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time, a performance that won him coach of the year honors from his peers. He had one year remaining on a three-year, $18 million dollar extension when he was fired shortly after Toronto was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Warriors optimistic: Golden State general manager Bob Myers expects swift negotiations to re-sign two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and coach Steve Kerr.
Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million, and Myers is prepared to give him "whatever he wants."
Myers says: "I'd love to have him 10 years. He's earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. ... That shouldn't be a long negotiation."
Kerr has one year remaining on his original five-year contract, so he would receive a multiyear extension — and Kerr wants to coach Golden State for the long haul, perhaps for another decade if he can.
Hockey
Parade is today: The Washington Capitals' celebration continues today.
The Stanley Cup-champions give the city its first parade for a major pro sports team since the NFL's Redskins in 1992.
Thousands of fans are expected to watch the parade, from 17th to 7th on Constitution Avenue.
Gambling
Governor signs bill: New Jersey's governor signed a law legalizing sports betting on Monday, three weeks after winning a U.S. Supreme Court case paving the way for all 50 states to allow an activity that has long thrived in the shadows of organized crime and shady offshore operators.
Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill that was passed unanimously last week by the state Legislature allowing casinos and racetracks to offer sports betting in a taxed, regulated setting.
Monmouth Park, a horse track near the Jersey shore that has been preparing for this day for more than a year, said it would start taking bets Thursday morning, with Murphy making the first one.
Soccer
2026 bid goes to vote: In a FIFA election where money could be key, Morocco tried to heap doubt on North American promises of multi-billion dollar 2026 World Cup profits on Monday.
Moroccan jibes at projections from the United States-Canada-Mexico bid came when leaders of the rival campaigns met voters from five of FIFA's six continental groups.
"There is lots of uncertainty," Morocco Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said of the detail in North American pledges of $14.3 billion revenue for FIFA.
"That doesn't correspond either to historical facts or future extrapolation, it's an exercise that goes beyond that," Lekjaa said in French.
