WIRE REPORT:

GOLF
3M championship to go fan-less: The PGA Tour will keep the 3M Open in Minnesota on schedule, but the second-year event will be played without spectators on site.
Tournament officials announced Monday that the state’s health guidelines currently in place for public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic will keep the galleries empty throughout the weekend of July 23-26. Attendance at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine, a suburb north of Minneapolis, will be limited to players, caddies, staff, media and other personnel deemed essential to the operation.
The PGA Tour resumed last week after a three-month hiatus because of the virus outbreak. No spectators were admitted at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, and the next three events will also be held without fans.
The Memorial tournament in Ohio, rescheduled for mid-July right before the 3M Open, has received state approval for a limited amount of spectators.
FOOTBALL
Bailey, Freeney debut on college ballot: Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction.
The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.
Bailey was the Nagurski Award winner as the nation's best defensive player in 1998, while also playing receiver and returning kicks for the Bulldogs.
Freeney holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game at 1.61 and was co-Big East defensive player of the year in 2001 for Syracuse.
Sproles finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2003 for the Wildcats.
Among the other notable players on the ballot for the first time are kickers Sebastian Janikowski of Florida State and Luis Zendejas of Arizona State and quarterback Ken Dorsey from Miami. Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is also up for induction for the first time.
Heisman Trophy winners Carson Palmer from Southern California and Rashaan Salaam from Colorado are among those returning to the ballot.
The ballot was sent to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members. Votes will be tabulated and then the NFF honors court will select the class of 2021 from the top vote-getters.
Vegas lands 2021 NFL Pro Bowl: The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 — one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.
Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.
"We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.
The game was played in Orlando the past four years.
All NFL activities during Pro Bowl week will adhere to the latest public safety guidelines set by medical and public health officials, as well as operate in full compliance with all local and federal government regulations, the league said.
The game has gone back to the traditional AFC versus NFC format and will have 88 players voted in by fans, players and coaches.
NHL
Sabres fire GM Botterill: The Buffalo Sabres fired third-year general manager Jason Botterill on Tuesday in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure.
In announcing the decision, the Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill's successor.
"The decision was made after many candid discussions with Jason during a full review of our hockey operations," Kim and her husband, Terry Pegula, said in a statement. "We recognized we have philosophical differences regarding how best to put ourselves in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup."
Botterill's dismissal represents a major reversal after Kim Pegula backed the GM in May, telling The Associated Press: "He's our GM. Our plan is to continue with him."
Pegula acknowledged at the time that the decision might not be popular with a win-starved fan base, before adding that she felt that retaining Botterill was the right move. She cited the GM's familiarity with the team and its needs as being invaluable with the Sabres entering an extended offseason as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
With a 30-31-8 record, Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and one spot short of qualifying for the NHL's expanded 24-team playoff.
Botterill was fired three seasons into his tenure and after the Sabres failed to show any signs of improvement in extending what's now a nine-year playoff drought. The drought is the NHL's longest active streak and one short of tying the league record.
The firing continues a revolving door in Buffalo, with Adams becoming the Sabres' third GM since Darcy Regier was fired during the 2013-14 season.
Trudeau says government is 'open' to NHL hub city: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government is "open" to the NHL operating a playoff "hub city" in Canada as long as it is allowed by local health authorities.
Trudeau said Tuesday the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.
If the NHL returns to play amid the coronavirus pandemic this summer, it would start with the playoffs and with 24 teams, preferably split between two hub cities. The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver in Canada.
The NHL has said it will not choose a Canadian city if players are subject to the mandatory, 14-day quarantine currently in effect at the border. Trudeau also said Tuesday that Canada and the United States will continue to limit non-essential travel between the two countries until at least July 21.
The NHL is currently allowing its players to use team facilities to train in small groups. Training camps are cleared to begin July 10.
TENNIS
World TeamTennis players testing positive for COVID lose pay: A World TeamTennis player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 when arriving for the three-week 2020 season will be dropped from the league without pay.
Someone testing positive once competition has started would be held out for the rest of the season but still be compensated on a prorated basis.
The health plan released Tuesday by the WTT for its matches starting July 12 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia also calls for two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.
The rosters announced for the WTT's nine teams include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.
Instead of playing matches around the country this year, the league is putting everyone in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Like many sports, the tennis tours have been on hold since March and no competition is scheduled until late July.
WTT does not offer ATP or WTA rankings points, though, so it can arrange to play on its own — just like several exhibition events that have sprouted up around the globe in recent weeks.
And unlike the U.S. Open Grand Slam tournament — which got the go-ahead from New York's state government Tuesday to be held in Flushing Meadows starting in August without fans — WTT has said it is going to allow up to 500 spectators per day at its outdoor matches in a 3,000-capacity arena.
Fans will be denied entry if they have a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) when checked before entering the grounds and again before accessing a court.
Players, coaches and staff members will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at the resort hosting all of the league's matches and remain quarantined until the result is known.
They also will be subject to daily temperature checks.
SURFING
California's US Open of Surfing canceled: The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, a summer competition that draws thousands each year to Southern California's Huntington Beach, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
Organizers announced the cancellation on Monday, citing "continued health concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic." The event will return in 2021, organizers said.
The surfing tournament is also a nine-day festival that packs the sand on the south side of the famed Huntington Beach Pier.
It features skateboarders and BMX bike riders who show off their skills in front of big crowds.
Since Vans took over sponsorship in 2013, the event has been more family-focused, offering movie nights and games for youngsters, the Orange County Register reported.
The event coincides with inductions into the city's Surfers' Hall of Fame and the Surfing Walk of Fame.
Last year Sage Erickson of Ojai, California, and Yago Dora of Brazil won the women's and men's divisions of the US Open of Surfing.
It was the first time the event paid equal prize money, with Erickson and Dora each receiving $30,000.
