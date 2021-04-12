Wire report

Edelman retires after 11 seasons
BOSTON — For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams.
He says he'll leave the league after giving everything he had to the sport.
Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.
“Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn’t going to come easy either,” Edelman said fighting back tears in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve always said I’m going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off."
Reid involved in serious crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a young girl critically injured.
The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Reid's blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was 0.113, above the legal limit of .08. He was driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone seconds before his truck crashed into two cars stopped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium, prosecutors said.
One of the vehicles had stalled because its battery was dead and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to the charging documents.
A 5-year-old girl in the second car, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her family's attorney told The Kansas City Star on Monday that she was released from the hospital on April 2 and is being treated at her home. She is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.
Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.