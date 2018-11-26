CHICAGO — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Chicago Bulls for a 108-107 victory on Monday night.
DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Patty Mills finished with 17 as San Antonio improved to 2-1 on a four-game trip. Bryn Forbes made three of the Spurs' 10 3-pointers on his way to 13 points.
Chicago had two chances to go in front in the final seconds and came up empty each time. Zach LaVine was short on a 3-point try from the top of the key, and Ryan Arcidiacono missed a jumper as time expired.
LaVine scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth, but the Bulls lost for the seventh time in eight games. Arcidiacono finished with a career-high 22 points, Jabari Parker had 18 and Justin Holiday added 17.
LaVine made two foul shots to give Chicago a 101-98 lead with 5:58 left. But San Antonio responded with a 10-0 run.
Baseball
Braves make deals: Looking to improve on their first division title in five years, the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to one-year contracts with catcher Brian McCann and former AL MVP Josh Donaldson — a pair of low-risk moves that give the team a chance to make another postseason run while not hindering the long-term development of all those talented young players.
Donaldson agreed to a $23 million deal that matches what the third baseman made during a forgettable 2018 season, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.
McCann's $2 million contract was announced by the Braves, reuniting the team with a catcher who was a seven-time All-Star from 2005-13.
Cron to Twins: The Minnesota Twins have claimed first baseman C.J. Cron off waivers from Tampa Bay, adding an accomplished replacement for the retired Joe Mauer.
Cron batted .253 with 28 doubles, 30 home runs, 74 RBIs and an .816 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in a career-best 2018 season for the Rays, who designated the 28-year-old for assignment last week. Cron made $2.3 million last season and is in his second year of eligibility for salary arbitration.
Hockey
Hextall fired: Caught at a crossroads between a full-blown rebuild and a legitimate playoff push, the Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall on Monday, the latest front-office leader to fail to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 44 years.
The Flyers might not be done cleaning house.
Coach Dave Hakstol has now lost his biggest backer and his job clearly is in danger. The Flyers have a 10-11-2 record and have lost five of six. They are fresh off a 6-0 loss to Toronto in which an organization once stamped as "Broad Street Bullies" played without a penalty.
Gymnastics
Simon arraigned: The former president of Michigan State University on Monday made her first court appearance since being charged with lying to investigators about what she knew during the investigation into sexual assault allegations against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Lou Anna Simon, 71, is accused of lying during an interview in May as police tried to figure how Nassar got away with his crimes for so long. She is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
The arraignment in an Eaton County court lasted roughly 10 minutes, during which Simon acknowledged that the felonies carry a maximum punishment of four years in prison but made no further remarks. She has not entered a plea yet and is due back in court on Dec. 18.
