Wire report

Djokovic gets to ATP semifinals
TURIN, Italy — Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.
The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world.
Djokovic was again almost perfect on his serve, although Rublev managed to break him in the opening game. Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace.
“I knew that I had to be on my toes and start well,” Djokovic said. “I dropped my serve again like in the first match. It was quite a nervous start from both of us until 4-3, then with new balls I somehow managed to find the right shots at the right time.
"Winning the first set I put additional pressure on him, and I started to maybe play more consistently from the back of the court. I served well, that helped tremendously. I wanted to put him out of his comfort zone, taking away the time and mix up the pace.”
UMass penalties upheld by NCAA
The NCAA announced Wednesday that the Division I Infractions Appeals Committee upheld penalties against Massachusetts' men's basketball and women's tennis programs in a case that garnered national attention as one of the athletes involved took her fight public.
The appeals committee confirmed the school provided impermissible financial aid of about $9,100 to 12 athletes over three years that made them ineligible for competition.
Last year, the Committee on Infractions’ ruling vacated results from 2014-17 that included 59 basketball victories and an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in women’s tennis.
UMass argued the infractions panel overstepped its discretion by vacating the results. The appeals committee said the penalties applied were within the infractions committee’s discretion.
“Today is a pretty sad day,” former UMass tennis player Brittany Collens tweeted. “@NCAA never acknowledged us, our petition, or asked us to participate. I truly can’t believe they denied the appeal standing with the decision to erase our careers. This is who the @NCAA is. They do not care about athletes in the slightest.”