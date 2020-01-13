Wire report

NFL
Skins name VP: The Washington Redskins continued their organizational overhaul Monday by promoting Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel.
The son of former NFL general manager A.J. Smith spent the past three seasons in charge of college scouting and the draft. In his new role, Smith will oversee college and pro personnel decisions.
“Kyle Smith has put in the work over the last 10 seasons and has proven to be a skilled talent evaluator,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.
Smith's elevation comes amid a tumultuous few weeks for Washington, which fired president Bruce Allen, hired Ron Rivera as coach and made several other changes. The departure of senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer opened a void, some of which was filled by the hiring of Rob Rogers as senior vice president of football administration.
Chung charge dropped: A cocaine possession charge against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be dropped with the understanding that he will undergo periodic drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service, a prosecutor said Monday.
A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted Chung in August. Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois had said members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung's home in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. Chung pleaded not guilty.
A hearing on Chung's case was scheduled for Tuesday, but was canceled with the release of the agreement.
Baseball
Gardner deal finalized: Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract.
New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.
His addition, following last month's $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.
Cubs trade Kemp: Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs on Monday for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas.
The versatile Kemp began last season with Houston and batted .212 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 110 games between the Astros and Cubs.
College basketball
Gamecocks No. 1: South Carolina moved up three spots to No. 1 in the Associated Press women's college basketball poll after the top three teams from the previous week all lost.
It was a rough week for ranked teams, with 11 of them losing at least one game, including Nos. 1-3 falling in a four-day span. The last time the top three teams in the AP Top 25 lost within a span of seven days was during the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
It wasn't just the top teams that lost. Eight of the Top 25 programs were beaten by unranked teams, showing more parity in the sport than before. Only two teams — No. 9 North Carolina State and No. 16 Gonzaga — stayed in the same place.
Baylor jumps to No. 2: Good luck finding any team in the country that notches a better pair of road wins in the same week than Baylor, which followed up a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its home floor.
As a result? The Bears leapfrogged the Jayhawks and Duke into the second spot in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday. They finished with 1,567 points in voting by 65 media members who regularly cover the game, just seven back of top-ranked Gonzaga — even though Baylor had 31 first-place votes and the Bulldogs had 30.
The win over Kansas was the first for Baylor (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) in 18 tries at Allen Fieldhouse and the first over a top-five team on the road.