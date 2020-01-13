Wire report

A hearing on Chung's case was scheduled for Tuesday, but was canceled with the release of the agreement.

Baseball

Gardner deal finalized: Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract.

New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.

His addition, following last month's $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.

Cubs trade Kemp: Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs on Monday for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas.

The versatile Kemp began last season with Houston and batted .212 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 110 games between the Astros and Cubs.

College basketball

Gamecocks No. 1: South Carolina moved up three spots to No. 1 in the Associated Press women's college basketball poll after the top three teams from the previous week all lost.