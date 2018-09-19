DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation released Wednesday substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.
Investigators hired by the outspoken billionaire said there was no evidence to show Cuban knew of the most explosive allegations involving former team president Terdema Ussery. But the report faulted Cuban for not firing two employees when there were clear signs he should have.
The report was made public some seven months after Sports Illustrated detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the team.
Anne Milgram, one of the lead investigators and former attorney general in New Jersey, said Cuban didn't know many details of allegations because he was rarely in the club's business office. It is housed away from the home arena and basketball operations.
But when some issues were brought to Cuban's attention, he erred by not acting swiftly, the report said.
In one case, a successful ticket salesman wasn't fired after surveillance video showed a used condom slipping out of his pants. Years earlier, Cuban had been told pornography was found on the employee's computer, and Cuban warned him that he would be fired it happened again.
When told about the condom, Cuban was not aware of any further issues with pornography on the computer and wrote to Ussery, "Don't make a bigger issue out of it than it is." The employee wasn't fired until three years later after other issues came up, including with a new female employee.
In another case, Cuban didn't fire team website reporter Earl Sneed after learning of a second domestic violence allegation against him. The accuser was another Mavericks employee. Sneed was fired after the SI report.
UFC star suspended: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones should be eligible to fight by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday announced the length of Jones' ban for his second violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy.
Russia reinstated?: Should Russia be reinstated without publicly admitting wrongdoing for its state-sponsored doping scheme?
That question has caused ferocious infighting at the World Anti-Doping Agency, the watchdog body tasked with stopping any repeat of the widespread drug use and cover-ups which tarnished a sporting superpower.
WADA's board is due to vote on the issue Thursday in the Seychelles. If it votes yes, it might push world track and field body the IAAF to welcome back Russia too.
Nadal sidelined: Rafael Nadal says he will not play in upcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai because of an injured right knee.
Nadal says he and his team decided to skip the Asia swing to recover.
The top-ranked Spaniard retired in the semifinals of the U.S. Open this month because of the knee problem. He had dropped the opening two sets against Juan Martin del Potro when he retired.
