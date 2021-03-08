Wire report

Keys, Muguruza advance
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Garbiñe Muguruza bounced back from her loss in the Qatar Open final with a win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round at the Dubai Championships on Monday, as Rock Island’s Madison Keys and Elise Mertens also progressed.
Seeded ninth, Muguruza won 6-3, 7-5 after twice coming back from a break down in the second set and sealing the win with a four-game streak.
Muguruza was playing two days after a straight-sets loss to Petra Kvitova in the Qatar final.
Keys beat Liang En-Shuo 6-1, 6-1 and held serve throughout. It was only Keys' third match this year after she missed the Australian Open following a positive test for the coronavirus. Keys faces Anastasia Potapova in the second round.
NFL dementia suit dismissed
PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that challenged “race-norming” in dementia tests for retired NFL players, a practice that some say makes it harder for Black athletes to qualify for awards that average more than $500,000.
A hearing had been set for Thursday. The judge instead ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer in the overall $1 billion settlement to resolve the issue through mediation. That process would appear to exclude the Black players who sued.
“We are deeply concerned that the Court’s proposed solution is to order the very parties who created this discriminatory system to negotiate a fix,” said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents ex-players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport. "The class of Black former players whom we represent must have a seat at the table and a transparent process.”
Seahawks release Dunlap
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap after the sides could not agree on a contract extension that would soften the blow of a $14.1 million salary cap hit.
A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Monday of the pending release of Dunlap, who was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati midway through last season.
Dunlap, 32, was a major boost to Seattle’s pass rush following his arrival from the Bengals. Dunlap appeared in eight regular season games for the Seahawks with five sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He was the spark for a Seattle pass rush that was among the better units in the league over the second half of the season.
Stoops to replace Urban Meyer
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on Fox’s college football pregame show, the network announced Monday.
Meyer, the former Ohio State coach, spent two seasons with “Big Noon Kickoff” before leaving to become an NFL head coach for the first time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 60-year-old Stoops, a former Iowa player and coach, stepped down at Oklahoma in June 2017 after 18 years leading the Sooners. He was 190-48 and won a national championship in 2000 with Oklahoma. Stoops was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in January.
Nationals part with Jeffress
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo declined to specify Monday why Jeremy Jeffress was released from a minor league contract by the team, saying only that he considered it an “employment issue” and acknowledging it was not related to the reliever's baseball performance.
“We’re just going to stand by the statement I made yesterday. It’s a 'personnel matter',” Rizzo said in a video conference with reporters a day after the team cut ties with Jeffress, a 2018 NL All-Star for the Brewers who was with the Cubs last season. "We’re not going to discuss it any further, per our policy on personnel matters, and we’re just going to keep it at that.”
Asked to define the term he used in relation to the move, Rizzo responded, "A 'personnel reason’ is an employment issue."
After Washington announced his release Sunday, Jeffress tweeted: “I’m not what they say I am, I’m what God says! I don’t deserve this false negativity!”