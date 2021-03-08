Wire report

“We are deeply concerned that the Court’s proposed solution is to order the very parties who created this discriminatory system to negotiate a fix,” said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents ex-players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport. "The class of Black former players whom we represent must have a seat at the table and a transparent process.”

Seahawks release Dunlap

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap after the sides could not agree on a contract extension that would soften the blow of a $14.1 million salary cap hit.

A person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Monday of the pending release of Dunlap, who was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati midway through last season.

Dunlap, 32, was a major boost to Seattle’s pass rush following his arrival from the Bengals. Dunlap appeared in eight regular season games for the Seahawks with five sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He was the spark for a Seattle pass rush that was among the better units in the league over the second half of the season.

Stoops to replace Urban Meyer

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on Fox’s college football pregame show, the network announced Monday.