Wire report

Then Washington will be turned over to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who is being promoted and tasked with continuing the Huskies run of success over the past six seasons.

Auburn fined: The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory.

It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost completely covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.

Baseball

Reds sign Moustakas: All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, the team’s first move to upgrade a lineup that struggled to score.

Moustakas became a free agent for the third straight offseason after declining a mutual option with the Brewers. The 31-year-old could fill the Reds’ hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.