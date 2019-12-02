Wire report

CHICAGO — Jake Allen made 38 saves, Brayden Schenn scored his team-leading 14th goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for St. Louis, which improved to 13-3-3 since star forward Vladimir Tarasenko was sidelined by a left shoulder injury that required surgery.
It was Allen’s first shutout of the season and No. 20 for his career, matching Jaroslav Halak for second on the franchise list. Brian Elliott leads the way with 25.
Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games since a four-game win streak. The crowd of 21,284 booed after the final seconds ticked off.
The last-place Blackhawks played a man short because of injuries and the salary cap, going with 11 forwards and six defensemen.
College football
Petersen steps down: Chris Petersen has stepped down after six seasons as the head coach at Washington.
Petersen unexpectedly resigned on Monday, a shocking announcement with the Huskies coming off a 7-5 regular season and bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership. Petersen will coach the Huskies in the bowl game, his final game in charge of the program he helped grow back into national prominence.
Then Washington will be turned over to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who is being promoted and tasked with continuing the Huskies run of success over the past six seasons.
Auburn fined: The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory.
It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost completely covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.
Baseball
Reds sign Moustakas: All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $64 million, four-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, the team’s first move to upgrade a lineup that struggled to score.
Moustakas became a free agent for the third straight offseason after declining a mutual option with the Brewers. The 31-year-old could fill the Reds’ hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.
Moustakas earned $18.7 million in a pair of one-year deals. He hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs this year, making his third All-Star team. He began the season at second base and moved to third with Travis Shaw in a slump.
New free agents: Former All-Stars Blake Treinen and Aaron Sanchez became free agents along with current Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez when their teams failed to offer 2020 contracts Monday rather than make them eligible for salary arbitration.
Baltimore, faced with a similar decision, traded second baseman Jonathan Villar to Miami, which claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay.
Cleveland acquired catcher Sandy León from Boston for a minor leaguer, and San Diego obtained second baseman Jurickson Profar from Oakland for a prospect.
Seattle failed to offer a contract to infielder Tim Beckham, who has 32 games remaining on a drug suspension, and San Francisco let go outfielder Kevin Pillar.
Soccer
Messi, Rapinoe honored: Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize on Monday.
A day after scoring his 614th career goal for Barcelona, Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi until Monday.