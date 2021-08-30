Wire report

WMU athletes sue university
LANSING, Mich. — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University challenged the school's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.
The lawsuit came days after a Michigan State University employee sued to block its mandate, which is broader and applies to all students, faculty and staff.
The players — Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Kornhorn and Morgan Otteson — said Western Michigan on Aug. 12 required them to get a shot by month's end or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions, according to their federal case filed in Grand Rapids, which noted the school in Kalamazoo does not require the general student body to be vaccinated.
U.S. women reach finals
CALGARY, Alberta — The United States and Canada will face off in the final of the women’s hockey world championship for the 19th time in 20 tournaments.
The five-time defending champion U.S. plays in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday, seeking to tie Canada with 10 titles. Canada, which ended the Americans’ 29-game win streak in the event on Thursday, aims for its first title since 2012.
Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 on Monday in the first semifinal. In the late game, tournament scoring leader Melodie Daoust collected two more goals in Canada's 4-0 victory over Switzerland.