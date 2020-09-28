Wire report

Authentic is Preakness favorite
Track announcer Dave Rodman emceed with a mask covering his face, while stakes coordinator Coley Blind and racing secretary Jillian Tullock pulled the pills to determine the post positions.
Preakness race week began Monday with a draw that lacked the usual fanfare of owners and trainers packing into a crowded tent with an open bar in the infield. Kentucky Derby winner Authentic was installed as the 9-5 morning line favorite and drew the No. 9 post position for the race that will conclude the Triple Crown in this topsy-turvy year.
There will be no fans at Pimlico Race Course, though some things were still the same on Monday, like Rodman opening the proceedings with his usual optimism: “It’s going to be perfect on Saturday, temperatures in the mid-60s here in Baltimore under sunny skies for Preakness 145!”
It could also be a near-perfect day for Bob Baffert if the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer captures his record-breaking eighth Preakness, either with Authentic or Thousand Words, who drew the No. 5 post and is 6-1 on the morning line.
Rivers out as Clippers coach
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Doc Rivers would easily be considered the best coach in Los Angeles Clippers history. Most wins. Most playoff appearances. Top winning percentage.
And now he's out.
Rivers announced in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday that he is not returning as coach. The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer said in a statement. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”
The Clippers said Rivers and Ballmer came to the decision jointly.
Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them — major success for a once-woebegone franchise.
Rivers went 356-208 over seven seasons with the Clippers, taking them to the West second round three times. But the franchise has never made the conference finals, and going 0-3 in chance to get there this year was a devastating blow.
Jay Johnstone dead at 74
Jay Johnstone, who won World Series championships as a versatile outfielder with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers while being baseball’s merry prankster, has died. He was 74.
He died last Saturday of complications from COVID-19 and also had suffered from dementia in recent years, according to his daughter Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone. He died at a nursing home in Granada Hills, she said Monday.
“COVID was the one thing he couldn’t fight,” his daughter said by phone. “It’s really kind of shocking.”
Besides the Yankees and Dodgers, Johnstone played for the California Angels, Chicago White Sox, Oakland, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Chicago Cubs during a 20-year major league career that began in 1966 and ended in 1985. He had a career batting average of .267, with 102 home runs and 531 RBIs.
In the 1981 World Series, Johnstone had a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Game 4 that rallied the Dodgers to an 8-7 win over the Yankees. That tied the series at two games apiece, and the Dodgers won the next two games to claim the title.
