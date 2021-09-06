Wire report

U.S. soccer team sputtering
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Players walked off the field dejected. Nervous American fans are in an uproar.
No, this wasn't four years ago. This is the here and now for the U.S. soccer team, which has just two points after its first two World Cup qualifiers, three injured regulars and a team leader sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols.
A 1-1 draw at home against Canada, which last reached soccer's showcase in 1986, caused concern and pressure. Instead of a revival under coach Gregg Berhalter, the Americans are sputtering heading into Wednesday night's game at Honduras, their third in a seven-day span. The U.S. hasn't won a qualifier since 2013 in Central America, where it has one win and three draws in its last eight matches.
Defender Sergiño Dest (sprained ankle), goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back spasms, positive COVID test) and midfielder Gio Reyna (strained hamstring) won't make the trip. Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Tim Weah already were hurt before the opener.
Europe holds onto Solheim Cup
TOLEDO, Ohio — Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Monday, clinching just its second victory on U.S. soil when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors the decisive point in a 15-13 victory.
Castren calmly curled in a 10-foot par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and give Europe back-to-back Cup victories for just the second time in the 31-year history of the biennial showdown between the two rivals.
“It’s just crazy, crazy,” said the 26-year-old who became eligible to make the team only after winning an event in her native Finland in July. “I can’t believe I made that putt. I knew it was important. I knew it was going to break a little bit left. Me and (my caddie) read the putt perfectly and it went in. It’s just such an amazing feeling, and so proud to be part of this team.”
Two years after needing a dramatic 7-foot putt by Suzann Pettersen to slip by the Americans at Gleneagles, the final putt this time around was more of an exclamation point on three days of steady and occasionally spectacular play by the visitors.
When Emily Pedersen rolled in a birdie putt on the 18th to close out Danielle Kang, the Europeans poured onto the green in celebration, hoisting captain Catriona Matthew on their shoulders while shouting the chorus to “Sweet Caroline.”