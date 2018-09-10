Keselowski triumphs in Brickyard
INDIANAPOLIS — First, Brad Keselowski figured out the secret to restarting at the Brickyard 400.
Then he safely and strategically bumped his way into the lead and sped to the finish line.
One year after settling for second in a chaotic, crash-marred race last year, Keselowski redeemed himself by earning his second straight major win and finally giving team owner Roger Penske the elusive Brickyard win.
The 2010 Cup champion got past race leader Denny Hamlin on the second-to-last lap and beat Erik Jones to the finish line by 0.904 seconds. Hamlin finished third.
"Last year, I lost this race almost the exact same way. To bring it home this way, after messing up last year, is just incredible," Keselowski said. "We were hoping this would be No. 500 and the Brickyard, but that's all right."
Penske certainly won't be complaining about getting win No. 499 on the same historic 2.5-mile oval where he has won a record 17 Indianapolis 500 crowns.
His first win 25 Cup tries at his favorite racing venue came on one of the rare days he wasn't actually attending in the pits for the rain-delayed race.
Allgaier wins: Justin Allgaier led each of the final 10 laps on Monday and held off a last-lap challenge from teammate Tyler Reddick to claim his fifth victory of the season in the Xfinity Lilly Diabetes 250.
ITF comes to defense of umpire
The International Tennis Federation is defending the chair umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations during the U.S. Open final, saying his "decisions were in accordance with the relevant rules."
Williams was cited by Carlos Ramos three times Saturday during her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka: for getting coaching signals; for breaking her racket, which cost her a point; and for calling Ramos a thief, which cost her a game.
On Sunday, the tournament referee docked Williams $10,000 for "verbal abuse" of the chair umpire, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for breaking her racket.
