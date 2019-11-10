SEATTLE — They waited a decade to enjoy a celebration like this. As the Seattle Sounders paraded the championship trophy around their home stadium, only those clad in red headed for the exits.
Ten years after helping change the scope of Major League Soccer, Seattle finally got to see its home team host the championship match. And it was rewarded with a second celebration in the past four years.
"The players and the fans deserve this," Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. "The players persevered because again it was a first-half we needed to make some adjustments and they never quit. And the fans never stopped believing. I'm very happy and proud for the city and the fans."
Kelvin Leerdam settled the nerves of those home fans with his 57th minute goal off a deflection, Victor Rodríguez and Raul Ruidíaz added the cappers and the Sounders beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday to claim the MLS Cup title.
Playing before the second-largest crowd for an MLS Cup final, the Sounders withstood a nervy first 45 minutes where Toronto was the better side, before capitalizing on their opportunities in the second half and setting off a wild celebration that lasted nearly an hour after the final whistle. CenturyLink Field shook when Rodriguez gave Seattle a 2-0 lead in the 76th minute and the stadium rattled again when Ruidíaz made it 3-0 in the 90th .
"I got a little teary-eyed, not so much for winning the trophy but winning it at home with our fans and having that positivity and joyous moments that you can share with everybody," Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei said.
Hockey
Blackhawks 5, Maple Leafs 4: Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, Robin Lehner made 53 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks struck early and then held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Sunday night.
Jonathan Toews, rookie Kirby Dach and Brandon Saad also scored. Alex DeBrincat had three assists and Dylan Strome added two.
William Nylander scored twice for the Maple Leafs, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson added power-play goals in the third as Toronto stormed back with 26 shots in the final period.
Golf
Maggert wins playoff: Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole Sunday to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and hand Scott McCarron the season points title on the PGA Tour Champions.
Two holes earlier, Retief Goosen missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have given him the tournament and the Charles Schwab Cup.
Instead, the South African could only watch from the fairway as Maggert's shot on the par-4 17th landed in front of the pin, bounced once and dropped for a stunning conclusion to the season.
Suzuki cruises: Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Japan Classic by three strokes for her first LPGA career victory.
Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th hole at the Seta Golf Course to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66).
She is the second straight Japanese winner of the Japan Classic following Nasa Hataoka.
NBA
Waiters suspended: Dion Waiters has been handed a 10-game suspension by the Miami Heat, with the team citing multiple examples of conduct detrimental to the team as the reason for his second banishment of the season.
The suspension comes three days after Waiters, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight Thursday night from Phoenix to Los Angeles.
Waiters, according to the person, ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed in Los Angeles.
Football
Morris fired: Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris on Sunday after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two terrible seasons.
Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey. Morris' only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.
Tennis
Federer falters: Dominic Thiem beat Roger Federer 7-5, 7-5 Sunday in their opening match at the ATP Finals for his fifth win in seven meetings with the Swiss great — and third straight this year.
Thiem broke in the opening game of the match and again for a 6-5 lead in the first set after Federer had leveled at 2-2.
The second set went with serve until Thiem broke at love for another 6-5 lead. Federer, a record six-time champion at the ATP Finals, then missed two break points in the next game before netting a backhand return on Thiem's second match point.
