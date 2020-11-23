Wire report

Dyersville game rescheduled
NEW YORK — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.
MLB said Monday the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.
The teams had been scheduled to play at the 8,000-capacity temporary ballpark next to the Field of Dreams movie site last Aug. 13. When the schedule was revamped because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4 because of the pandemic.
The rescheduled game will be MLB's first in Iowa.
Blackhawks hire female coach
Kendall Coyne Schofield figures there will be a time in her new role as player development coach that a Chicago Blackhawks prospect will razz her for preaching one thing and doing the opposite on the ice herself.
She's not worried about how she'll be received as a woman in a men's professional sport.
“While I may be first female coach a lot of these players have worked with, I don’t see it being an issue,” Coyne Schofield said Monday. “Through my hockey career, I’ve been on the ice with so many players and I’ve earned the respect of those players through my skill, through my merit, and that’s what they’re going to see me as when I walk through the door as a coach.”
Coyne Schofield is the first woman to become a player development coach in the Blackhawks' 94-year history. While planning to continue playing for the U.S. women's national team, the 28-year-old will work with the coaching staff of Chicago’s top minor league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois, and serve as youth hockey growth specialist.
Kanaan signs deal with Ganassi
Tony Kanaan will have another chance for a proper IndyCar farewell tour with a two-year deal to partner with Jimmie Johnson at Chip Ganassi Racing.
Kanaan will compete in the four oval events on IndyCar's 2021 schedule that Johnson does not plan to run. The seven-time NASCAR champion signed on for the road and street course events, and Ganassi announced Monday that Kanaan will complete the season in the No. 48 Honda.
Kanaan's 23rd season was supposed to be his last but the popular Brazilian was able to put together only a six-race farewell on IndyCar's ovals. The pandemic then disrupted the entire year and Kanaan was not able to celebrate the end of his career with fans.
UConn postpones first 4 games
STORRS, Conn. — The third-ranked UConn Huskies women’s basketball team has postponed its first four games after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, the school said Monday night.
The Huskies were going to play Quinnipiac and either No. 6 Mississippi State or Maine this weekend at Mohegan Sun. They were also scheduled to face No. 5 Louisville on Dec. 4 in the Jimmy V Classic women’s game. UConn also had its first Big East game scheduled for Dec. 6 at Seton Hall.
UConn's next scheduled game is on Dec. 15 against Butler at home.
Team activities will remain on hold for at least 14 days and will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.
Cavs acquire McGee in trade
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have found either a temporary replacement for Tristan Thompson or an asset to bring in other talent.
Cleveland announced Monday it has acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. The teams agreed to the deal on Sunday but needed league approval before finalizing it.
Also, the team has a worked out an agreement with free agent guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the Cavs' most popular players.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!