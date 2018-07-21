NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Brittany Lincicome walked off the 18th green after her first PGA Tour event to applause before stopping on the way to the clubhouse to sign autographs and acknowledge spectators' warm wishes.
The LPGA Tour player made sure to savor every moment of a historic weekend she wished could have lasted longer.
"I would've liked to have shot better (Thursday)," said Lincicome, who missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a 1-under 71 on Saturday. She failed in her bid to become the first female player since 1945 to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.
"Obviously, today was a pretty nice day, so I guess ending with today's round is a good way to leave."
Meanwhile, the crowd atop the leaderboard includes one of Lincicome's playing partners.
Robert Streb, six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt shared the lead at 18 under after a busy day in which much of the field had to complete the rain-delayed first round before starting the second. Merritt tied the course record with a first-round 62 on Thursday.
Sam Ryder — who played with Lincicome — and Blayne Barber each shot 63, and Billy Horschel had a 69 to stand within a stroke of the lead.
Cycling
Team Sky in control: With Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome sitting 1-2 in the overall standings, Team Sky has complete control over the Tour de France.
The two British riders took advantage of their powers in the hilly 14th stage in the Massif Central, allowing a large group of breakaway riders to build a lead of nearly 20 minutes then fending off the few attacks thrown their way on the short but steep finishing climb.
"We can really just ride off each other," Froome said. "I imagine for our rivals it's making their lives quite difficult, having two guys to watch like that."
While the Welshman Thomas is attempting to win the Tour for the first time, the Kenyan-born Froome is aiming for a record-tying fifth victory in cycling's biggest race.
Auto racing
Vettel on pole: Sebastian Vettel secured pole position for the German Grand Prix on Saturday while Lewis Hamilton's hopes took another blow.
Already trailing Vettel by eight points in the title race, Hamilton starts Sunday's race from 14th place after a hydraulic failure.
A huge roar went up from German fans at the Hockenheimring as their local favorite — Vettel grew up near to the track — moved top of the leaderboard with seconds left in qualifying.
Bell wins again: Christopher Bell held off hard-charging 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski over the final 18 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to win his second straight Xfinity Series race.
Bell pulled off the towering achievement of winning two straight Xfinity races against former champs from NASCAR's top-tier series who moonlight on Saturdays. Bell topped 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch to win last week's race at Kentucky Speedway and he followed up Saturday in the No. 20 Toyota by keeping Keselowski at bay down the stretch for his third win this season.
Tennis
Stich, Sukova inducted: Michael Stich and Helena Sukova were inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, the only members of the class of 2018.
Stich captured his only Grand Slam singles title in 1991, beating German countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer, at Wimbledon. He was a U.S. Open finalist in 1994 and runner-up at the 1996 French Open.
Sukova captured a combined 14 Slam doubles titles — nine in women's and five in mixed. She was runner-up in singles at four majors — twice each at the Australian and U.S. opens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.