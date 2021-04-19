Wire report

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is recovering from offseason knee surgery and expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians' foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked that he didn't know “if I can go this week.” He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.

“I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard. ... We we will see how things play out," he said. "It is a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfill. We all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I am sure we will be.”

Arrest warrant for Aldon Smith

CHALMETTE, La. — A sheriff's office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith.

St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency's Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.