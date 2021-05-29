Wire report

MIAMI — There was no raucous celebration. No histrionics, no big on-court party when the final horn sounded and Milwaukee had officially vanquished its playoff loss to Miami from last season.
Put simply, the Bucks expected to win.
And the last four games showed exactly why.
The Bucks-Heat rematch was a mismatch, and Milwaukee became the first team to advance in this season's playoffs by beating Miami 120-103 on Saturday to complete a 4-0 first-round sweep. Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Bryn Forbes scored 22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists — for Milwaukee.
“Obviously, it's a great moment for us and winning 4-0, beating the team that beat us last year, feels good," Antetokounmpo said. “But at the end of the day, we've got a long way to go."
Khris Middleton had 20, Bobby Portis 13 and Jrue Holiday 11 for Milwaukee, which outscored Miami by 24 in the second half.
Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn, 14 from Tyler Herro, 13 from Goran Dragic and a triple-double — 12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists — from Jimmy Butler.
Trail Blazers 115, Nuggets 95: Norman Powell matched his career playoff high with 29 points and the Trail Blazers beat Denver in Game 4 to even the first-round series.
Powell made four 3-pointers and was 11 of 15 from the floor. When he left the floor with the game well in hand, fans chanted “Nor-man Pow-ell! Nor-man Pow-ell!”
CJ McCollum added 21 points for the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers. The series shifts to Game 5 on Tuesday night in Denver.
Mark Eaton dies: Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA's defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. He was 64.
The team announced his death Saturday but did not give a cause or details, saying only that it was “unexpected.”
The center led the league in blocks per game four times and his average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic.
Eaton's career blocks average of 3.51 per game is the best in NBA history, and his career happened almost by accident. He was working as an auto mechanic in 1977 when a community college basketball coach persuaded him to enroll. From there, he went to UCLA, and his stint with the Jazz followed.
Soccer
Chelsea prevails: Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time Saturday, beating Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s first-half goal as Pep Guardiola’s overthinking proved costly again in the all-English final.
Havertz ran onto Mason Mount’s perfectly weighted through-ball and skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before slotting the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.
Chelsea added to the first European Cup it won in 2012 and become the 13th multiple winner of world soccer's biggest club competition. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel got his hands on the trophy a year after losing in the 2020 final with Paris Saint Germain.