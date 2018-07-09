BMC prevails in Stage 3 of Tour
CHOLET, France — Besides still having to make up most of the 51 seconds he lost in a Stage 1 crash, Chris Froome faces another challenge as he seeks a record-tying fifth Tour de France title — Richie Porte's BMC team.
BMC beat Froome's Team Sky by four seconds on Monday to win a team time trial in Stage 3, with Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet taking the yellow jersey.
"We have the yellow jersey, we won a stage with the team ... and Richie can finish it off with a nice podium spot in Paris," Van Avermaet said. "Everyone is working well together and we have a strong team and Richie can be up there."
Riding at an average speed of 54.9 kph (34 mph), BMC clocked 38 minutes, 46 seconds over the 35.5-kilometer (22-mile) route that began and ended in Cholet near the Atlantic coast.
Basketball
Anderson to Memphis: Kyle Anderson's move to Memphis became official Monday. Anderson is now a member of the Grizzlies, and their likely starting small forward. San Antonio had until midnight Sunday to match the Grizzlies' four-year, $37.2 million offer to Anderson, and declined.
Pelicans add Payton: The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free-agent guard Elfrid Payton and re-signed guard Ian Clark.
New Orleans announced the roster moves Monday along with the formal signing of former Lakers forward Julius Randle, who agreed last week to a two-year contract worth about $18 million. Payton and Clark each have signed for one year.
Wolves bring back Tolliver: The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Anthony Tolliver to a one-year, $5.75 million contract.
The 6-foot-8 Tolliver spent two seasons in Minnesota, from 2010 to 2012, and has played for nine different franchises. He spent last season with Detroit, where he averaged 8.9 points a game.
NFL
Dallas DB arrested: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in what he described as a road-rage incident in suburban Dallas.
The 23-year-old White said in a statement to his hometown newspaper, the Dothan Eagle in Alabama, that a motorist became angry with White as he drove home in October. White said he pulled a handgun when the motorist appeared to be reaching for his own. He said the other driver followed him home and yelled racial slurs at him.
White, who is black, was indicted by a Collin County grand jury in early June and arrested June 15. He later posted bond and was released.
Panthers sale final: The Carolina Panthers announced the sale of the franchise to David Tepper has closed.
Tepper becomes only the second owner in team history.
Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P., bought the team from founder Jerry Richardson for $2.2 billion — the most ever paid for an NFL franchise.
