Wire report

NBA

Irving aids WNBA: Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.

The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

Golf

Aussie Open is off: Golf Australia said Tuesday that the Australian Open tournament will be postponed indefinitely and if played will not be held until early 2021.

The tournament was scheduled for Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, which has been in lockdown due to a large increase in COVID-19 deaths and infections over the past two months. The 105th edition of the tournament was set to be played in November, but no firm dates had been set.

Villegas’ daughter dies: The 22-month-old daughter of Camilo Villegas of Colombia has died from tumors on her brain and spine, the PGA Tour announced Monday.