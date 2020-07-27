Wire report

NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”
“COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life. Football is no exception,” Goodell wrote.
“Every step of the way, our focus has been on the safety of players, coaches, personnel, fans and our communities. Our planning has followed the lead of medical experts and public health officials, including the CDC, the White House Task Force, governors and state health officials. As we have developed our 2020 playbook for the return of football, safety continues to be our first priority; that commitment will remain paramount as players return to the field."
The league and the players' union reached agreement on a plan last Friday, after all preseason games were canceled.
Trio faces felonies: New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer were put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List on Monday while facing felony charges from offseason incidents.
A player on the Commissioner Exempt List cannot practice or play in games but does get paid.
Baker and Dunbar were charged after a robbery at a cookout in Miramar, Florida. Baker faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, while Dunbar faces four felony counts of armed robbery.
The same week, Latimer was arrested and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm. The Douglas County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested the 27-year-old after responding to a report of shots fired inside an apartment in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado.
New pact for Mostert: San Francisco 49ers postseason breakout star Raheem Mostert reworked his contract after previously requesting a trade.
Tessler had made a public trade demand on July 8 after talks with the 49ers failed to lead to a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019, when he was still mostly a special teams standout.
Vikes VP has virus: Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman, who's in charge of the organization's virus prevention plan, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.
In a statement from the Vikings, Sugarman said he and his family members immediately quarantined themselves and began following the NFL's appropriate protocols after testing positive over the weekend.
NBA
Irving aids WNBA: Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.
The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.
Golf
Aussie Open is off: Golf Australia said Tuesday that the Australian Open tournament will be postponed indefinitely and if played will not be held until early 2021.
The tournament was scheduled for Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, which has been in lockdown due to a large increase in COVID-19 deaths and infections over the past two months. The 105th edition of the tournament was set to be played in November, but no firm dates had been set.
Villegas’ daughter dies: The 22-month-old daughter of Camilo Villegas of Colombia has died from tumors on her brain and spine, the PGA Tour announced Monday.
Mia Villegas was diagnosed March 14, two weeks after Villegas and his wife, Maria, noticed she wasn't as playful. Tests showed tumors on her brain and spine. She had surgery, and then chemotherapy. The tour said she died Sunday night.
Villegas, whose four PGA Tour victories include consecutive wins in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to close out the 2008 season, spoke of her health when he played a Korn Ferry Tour event last month.
