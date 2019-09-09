LOS ANGELES — Southern California athletic director Lynn Swann resigned Monday after three tumultuous years on the job at his alma mater.
New USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter expressing her "sincere appreciation" for the former Trojans receiver.
"Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family," Folt wrote.
Dave Roberts, the former head of USC's compliance department, will serve as interim athletic director while the school searches for a new executive to run one of the nation's highest-profile athletic departments. Roberts is a special adviser to Folt, who assumed her position in July.
The 67-year-old Swann was hired in 2016 despite no significant experience in athletic administration. USC's athletic department has faced several setbacks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver's tenure, notably involvement in the widespread college admissions scandal and the college basketball corruption scandal.
U.S. qualifies: The first mission for the U.S. is complete: The Americans are going to the Tokyo Olympics.
And now the World Cup quarterfinals await.
Kemba Walker and Myles Turner each scored 16 points, and the Americans earned a top seed for the quarterfinals by beating Brazil 89-73 on Monday in the final second-round game of the tournament.
The U.S., bidding to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cups, will face France on Wednesday — and won't have to go through any extra qualifying tournament next summer for the Olympics.
Soccer CEO quits: Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.
While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said Monday that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.
