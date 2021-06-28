Wire report

Vanderbilt rolls in CWS finals
OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt gave Jack Leiter a big early lead and went on to an 8-2 victory over Mississippi State in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night to move within a win of a second straight national championship.
The Commodores (49-16) scored seven runs off Christian MacLeod and Chase Patrick in the first inning of a game delayed an hour because of the threat of inclement weather that never materialized.
Mississippi State (48-18) led 1-0 against its Southeastern Conference rival after Kamren James hit Leiter's low 93-mph fastball into the left-field bleachers in the top of the first.
But McLeod struggled for a second straight CWS start and got only two outs in the bottom half. The redshirt freshman left-hander walked two of the first three batters and hit two in a row to bring in Vandy's first run. CJ Rodriguez's two-run single and Isaiah Thomas' RBI double brought on Patrick. Jayson Gonzalez greeted him with a three-run homer.
Top Tour contenders crash
PONTIVY, France — Early days in the Tour de France are always full of nervousness and crashes. What makes the latest a little different is that after just three days of frenetic racing two top contenders have already taken a hit.
Last-year's runner-up, Primoz Roglic, tumbled in a crash on Monday in Stage 3 in the western Brittany region, a few hours after 2018 champion Geraint Thomas also hit the ground. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar was lucky enough to stay on his bike but was slowed in another pileup.
Tim Merlier of Belgium escaped the chaos and powered to his maiden stage victory. Merlier, who is not among the favorites in the general classification, won ahead of his Alpecin-Fenix teammate Jasper Philipsen and French rider Nacer Bouhanni.
The final sprint was disrupted by another crash when Caleb Ewan's front wheel slid from under him on the final turn. He brought down Peter Sagan with him. Ewan, who won two stages last year, broke his right collarbone and abandoned the three-week race.
Saturday’s opening stage was marred by two big pileups — one caused by a spectator — and the latest brutal scenes prompted veteran sports director Marc Madiot from Groupama FDJ team to lash out over the lack of safety on the road.
Pro Bowl receiver Thomas retires
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday following a decade-long career.
“I'm just happy to say I'm done and it did me well,” Thomas said in a video on the Broncos' Twitter account.
Thomas was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50.
Manning said he never played with somebody as big, as strong and as fast as Thomas, who caught 445 passes for 6,249 yards and 46 touchdowns from 2012-15, including the playoffs.
NHL players may skip Olympics
TAMPA, Fla. — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, casting doubt on the league's return to that event after skipping it in 2018.
The league, players' union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue to negotiate with the Olympics seven months away. Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Monday night that the pandemic and disruption to next season are among the concerns, along with the lack of an agreement.
“We have real concerns about whether it’s sensible,” Bettman said, noting the league will go if a deal can be reached. “We’re getting to be on a rather short timeframe."