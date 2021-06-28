Wire report

Last-year's runner-up, Primoz Roglic, tumbled in a crash on Monday in Stage 3 in the western Brittany region, a few hours after 2018 champion Geraint Thomas also hit the ground. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar was lucky enough to stay on his bike but was slowed in another pileup.

Tim Merlier of Belgium escaped the chaos and powered to his maiden stage victory. Merlier, who is not among the favorites in the general classification, won ahead of his Alpecin-Fenix teammate Jasper Philipsen and French rider Nacer Bouhanni.

The final sprint was disrupted by another crash when Caleb Ewan's front wheel slid from under him on the final turn. He brought down Peter Sagan with him. Ewan, who won two stages last year, broke his right collarbone and abandoned the three-week race.

Saturday’s opening stage was marred by two big pileups — one caused by a spectator — and the latest brutal scenes prompted veteran sports director Marc Madiot from Groupama FDJ team to lash out over the lack of safety on the road.

Pro Bowl receiver Thomas retires

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday following a decade-long career.