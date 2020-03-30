Wire report

MACOMB, Ill. — Rob Jeter was hired on Monday as the head men's basketball coach at Western Illinois, after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Minnesota.
Jeter has coached for 25 years, with seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Two of those came during his 11-season tenure as head coach from 2005-16 at Milwaukee, where the Panthers won two regular season Horizon League titles and two conference tournament championships. They won 20-plus games five times.
Jeter has also had stints as an assistant at UNLV, Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Marquette and Wisconsin-Platteville, his alma mater. As a player, he helped lead the Pioneers to the NCAA Division III title in 1991 under coach Bo Ryan, whom he worked for at three different programs.
Jeter replaces Bill Wright, who went 53-115 in six seasons running the Leathernecks, including 5-21 in 2019-20.
Livers enters draft: Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft.
The school said Livers is not hiring an agent and would work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes. Even if a player does use an agent during the evaluation process, he can return to school without losing eligibility if he ends the relationship with the agent.
Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.
Among the other players entering the draft Monday were Arizona's Remy Martin, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and Georgetown’s Mac McClung.
Soccer
Belarus still playing: With most sports around the world shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is proudly keeping soccer and hockey arenas open.
The Eastern European nation of nearly 9.5 million even started a whole new soccer season this month as coronavirus cases rose.
The move has the full support of Lukashenko, who took to the ice in an amateur hockey tournament on Saturday with a few hundred spectators in the stands.
"It's better to die standing than to live on your knees," he said, defending Belarus' refusal to introduce isolation measures and border restrictions like its neighbors, such as Russia.
Messi gets paycut: In a letter critical of Barcelona club officials, Lionel Messi and his teammates said on Monday they are taking a 70% cut in salaries because of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Barcelona players wrote in a social media post that they will also make donations so other club employees are not badly affected by the upheaval.
Auto racing
Red Bull idea rejected: An official at Formula One team Red Bull has proposed holding a training camp that would expose drivers to the coronavirus so they could build immunity to the disease while the season is suspended.
The idea by motorsport adviser Helmut Marko was rejected by the team.
Marko said it would be good for the team's drivers to be infected now so they could recover in time for scheduled races later in the year.
Baseball
Cubs employees infected: Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
One was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, spokesman Julian Green said Sunday.
Green also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24. But “out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility," the Cubs informed staff in an email on Friday.
