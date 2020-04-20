Wire report

Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the ninth administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman.

“It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf’s most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Finchem said. “I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world’s all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead.”

Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, also was elected as a contributor.

NFL

Fournette to be traded?: The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette.

A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.