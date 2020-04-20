Wire report

Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the ninth administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman.
“It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf’s most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Finchem said. “I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world’s all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead.”
Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, also was elected as a contributor.
NFL
Fournette to be traded?: The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette.
A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
The person said Fournette could get moved before or during the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night. ESPN first reported Jacksonville's desire to part with the former LSU star.
If Fournette gets traded, he would join quarterback Nick Foles (Chicago), defensive end Calais Campbell (Baltimore), cornerback A.J. Bouye (Denver) and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (free agent) as starters Jacksonville has dumped in the last six weeks. The team also traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams) last October.
Disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has publicly asked to play elsewhere and could be another trade option for Jacksonville.
Fournette, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. If he stays in Jacksonville, he would count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The Jaguars would take on $4.47 million in dead money by trading him.
The Jaguars also waived oft-injured receiver Marqise Lee on Monday to create nearly $5 million in salary cap space.
The move had been expected for weeks. The Jaguars were waiting for Lee to get fully healthy before letting him go, giving him the best chance to pass a physical with another team.
Basketball
Butler enters draft: Baylor All-Big 12 guard Jared Butler plans to enter his name into the NBA draft pool while keeping open his option to return to the Bears for his junior season.
Butler announced his intentions in a Twitter post Monday, meaning the top two scorers from Baylor's 26-4 season are now exploring the draft.
The 6-foot-3 Butler led the Bears with 16 points a game, which was third in the Big 12 Conference. He was second in the league with 2.57 made 3-pointers per game.
Bears junior MaCio Teague, who was 10th in the Big 12 at 13.9 points a game, said last month that he was putting his name in the draft while keeping open the possibility of returning to Baylor.
Arkansas star declares: Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe has declared himself eligible for the NBA draft, but he has not hired an agent.
Joe, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, averaged 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season and led the SEC in 3-point goals.
He missed five games after having surgery on his right knee, and the Razorbacks lost all of them. He scored 21 points in his return, a win over Missouri.
