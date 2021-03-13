wire report

Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again.
One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66. His wife, Kay, announced his death on the Facebook page for Hagler's fans.
"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement," she wrote. "Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."
Hagler fought on boxing's biggest stages against its biggest names, as he, Leonard, Hearns and Roberto Duran dominated the middleweight classes during a golden time for boxing in the 1980s. Quiet with a brooding public persona, Hagler fought 67 times over 14 years as a pro out of Brockton, Mass., finishing 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.
Hagler was born in Newark, N.J., and moved with his family to Brockton in the late 1960s. He was discovered as an amateur by the Petronelli brothers, Goody and Pat, who ran a gym in Brockton and would go on to train Hagler for his entire pro career.
He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.
NHL
Panthers 4, Blackhawks 2: Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist, and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday night.
Carter Verhaeghe added a goal and an assist as the Panthers earned their third straight win. Frank Vatrano also scored, and Anthony Duclair had two assists in his first game back since Feb. 27.
Brandon Hagel and Adam Boqvist scored for the Blackhawks, which lost to the Panthers for the third time this season. Kevin Lankinen had 31 saves.
After being outplayed in the early going, Chicago got on track midway through the first with significant zone time and nine shots over the last 10 minutes of that period.
NFL
Bears extend O'Donnell: The Chicago Bears and punter Pat O'Donnell agreed to a one-year contract extension for next season.
A sixth-round draft pick by Chicago in 2014, O'Donnell holds franchise records for punting average (45 yards) and net average (39.4). His 181 punts inside the 20 rank second in team history to Brad Maynard's 284 and 12th among active NFL punters.
Chargers release Hayward Jr.: Casey Hayward Jr., a former Green Bay Packer, was released by the Los Angeles Chargers. The cornerback spent five seasons with the franchise after signing as a free agent in 2016.