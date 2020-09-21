Wire report

Djokovic wins Italian Open
ROME — For four or five days after being defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic did some serious soul searching.
Then he got back on the tennis court — and since then it's been fairly straightforward, at least in terms of results.
Dropping only one set all week, Djokovic won his fifth Italian Open title on Monday after beating Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in the final, and restored his confidence heading into Roland Garros, which starts in six days.
Louisville disputes charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has refuted NCAA allegations against its men's basketball program in the wake of a federal corruption scandal, requesting that the highest-level violation be reclassified.
The university also is challenging that former coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.
Louisville filed a 104-page response last week to the Notice Of Allegations sent to the school in May. The document stated that college sports' governing body seeks to ignore wire fraud convictions against several people involved in the scheme — including a former Adidas executive — by suggesting they were representing its athletic interests. Louisville's contract with the apparel maker was a standard sponsorship agreement rather than a promotional deal, the response added.
Doping suspected at Tour
PARIS — French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed on Monday.
Following reports in the French press that two persons close to the squad led by Colombian rider Nairo Quintana — a former Giro d'Italia and Spanish Vuelta champion — were being held for questioning, cycling governing body the UCI later said it has been in touch with a special public health unit (OCLAESP) as part of the operation carried out by French authorities.
