Boxing
Mayweather romps: It took less than three minutes for Floyd Mayweather to knock down his Japanese kickboxer opponent Tenshin Nasukawa three times in a totally one-sided bout of exhibition boxing on New Year's Eve.
Nasukawa's father threw in the towel after 140 seconds of the first round on Monday as his 20-year-old son bravely teetered around the ring trying to get up.
It was a quick and definitive victory for the 41-year-old American. Mayweather was gracious in victory, hugging the weeping Nasukawa and calling him "still a great champion." Nasukawa, however, barely landed a clean punch against the vastly more experienced Mayweather.
Tennis
Serena rebounds: Serena Williams overcame a sluggish start to power past Maria Sakkari in straight sets at the Hopman Cup on Monday in her first competitive match since melting down in the U.S. Open final.
The 37-year-old was rusty and down an early break but did enough to record a comfortable 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory in one hour and 44 minutes in the women's singles match.
The result leveled the tie between the United States and Greece, but Williams and playing partner Frances Tiafoe lost the later mixed doubles match in three sets to Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas .
Sharapova wins: Maria Sharapova returned to competitive tennis with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win against Timea Bacsinszky in the first round of Shenzhen Open on Monday.
Sharapova cut short her campaign in September to recover from shoulder complaint. The fifth-seeded Russian, a semifinalist here last year, hit 23 winners against the unseeded Swiss player.
College football
Duke players turn pro: Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-5 Jones completed nearly 60 percent of his passes while throwing for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns in three seasons as the starter. He threw for five TDs and rushed for another in the bowl victory.
Polite enters draft: Florida defensive end Jachai Polite has decided to leave school early and enter the NFL draft.
The junior announced his decision via social media Monday, saying "I can't wait to prove to NFL teams that I can be and will be the best defensive lineman in the NFL."
