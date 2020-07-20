Wire report

Olympic museum ready: A 60,000-square foot museum that will include a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team is scheduled to open July 30 in Colorado Springs after a three-year construction project.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will feature 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and the USOPC Hall of Fame.
The project was conceived in 2012, as Olympic leaders looked to establish the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. The Olympic Training Center, located a few miles from the museum in downtown Colorado Springs, draws more than 130,000 visitors a year but had limited exhibit space.
At the groundbreaking for the museum three years ago, leaders said they were hoping to draw up to 350,000 a year, though the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on attendance. The museum is putting safety precautions in place that will include a timed-ticketing program designed to limit the number of people in any exhibit at one time.
SWAC postpones: The Southwestern Athletic Conference has postponed its fall athletic competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to hold a shortened football season during the spring semester.
The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced the decision Monday amid an increase of coronavirus cases in the South. Fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The SWAC is planning to play a seven-game schedule in football after an eight-week training period that starts in January. Each team would play six league games with the option to play one nonconference game.
Connaughton positive: Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that reserve guard Pat Connaughton has tested positive for the coronavirus.
ESPN and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel first reported that Connaughton said he had tested positive and hadn’t yet joined the team in Florida.
The NBA-leading Bucks earlier had acknowledged that starting point guard Eric Bledsoe had tested positive and hadn’t accompanied the team to Disney’s Wide World of Sports, where the NBA will resume its season later this month after a 4 ½-month hiatus because of the pandemic.
Lemieux suspended: New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended by the NHL for the first two games of the team’s preliminary-round series against Carolina because of an illegal check that injured Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi in March.
The league’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday, four months after holding a hearing with Lemieux. The NHL waited until return to play guidelines were in place before making a ruling.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!