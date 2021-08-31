Wire report

Saints prepare for month absence
The New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys’ home stadium, coach Sean Payton said.
While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.
Many New Orleans residents have evacuated and officials have advised them not to return for at least another several days while roadways are cleared and widespread damage to power lines are repaired. Some neighborhoods are expected to be without power for weeks.
“There’s a chance that, if our stadium is not ready to host the Packers in Week 1, where might that game be?” Payton said Tuesday. “That game could very well be right here at AT&T Stadium. We’ve got enough fans in this area and Houston, certainly from northern Louisiana, that we think that would be something that’s very realistic.”
Payton said the Dallas area, where the Saints relocated on Saturday as Ida approached the Gulf Coast, also seems to make the most sense as a temporary practice base because multiple Division I college football programs there have offered help and because of conflicts or logistical challenges with other locations the club considered.
Gymnastics settlement proposed
INDIANAPOLIS — USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.
The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that could put an end to years of litigation.
“After extensive discussions, this plan has been jointly proposed by USA Gymnastics and the Committee, and it is supported by many of the involved insurers,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We anticipate that this plan will be confirmed later this year and greatly appreciate all parties’ efforts to get to this point.”
The proposal was put together by the USA Gymnastics and the Survivors Committee. It still needs to be approved by the survivors and any other creditors.
Lakers bringing back Rondo
LOS ANGELES — When Rajon Rondo saw the opportunity to add his youth and energy to a championship-contending team, the 35-year-old point guard jumped at the chance to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I’m most excited about not being the oldest guy on the team anymore,” Rondo said with only the slightest grin. “I’m actually probably bottom five now, so that’s a big step for me, going from two months ago I was the oldest guy on the team, and now I’m considered one of the young guys. I’m looking forward to it.”
The extremely experienced Lakers announced their latest deal with a 30-something veteran Tuesday, bringing back Rondo on a one-year contract. Less than a year after Rondo played an important role as a reserve and a team leader on Los Angeles’ 17th NBA championship team, the veteran point guard is back in purple and gold to provide the same leadership in another title chase.
Judge blocks WMU policy
LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement against four female soccer players, ruling they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights.
District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids, however, denied a motion by an employee who challenged Michigan State University's broader vaccination mandate.
He issued the temporary restraining order on the day of Western's deadline for athletes to get an initial shot or be unable to practice or compete. He said while the university had not had an opportunity to respond to the lawsuit that was filed Monday, the mandate is subject to strict scrutiny because it burdens the free exercise of religion.