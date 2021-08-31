Wire report

Gymnastics settlement proposed

INDIANAPOLIS — USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that could put an end to years of litigation.

“After extensive discussions, this plan has been jointly proposed by USA Gymnastics and the Committee, and it is supported by many of the involved insurers,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We anticipate that this plan will be confirmed later this year and greatly appreciate all parties’ efforts to get to this point.”

The proposal was put together by the USA Gymnastics and the Survivors Committee. It still needs to be approved by the survivors and any other creditors.

Lakers bringing back Rondo

LOS ANGELES — When Rajon Rondo saw the opportunity to add his youth and energy to a championship-contending team, the 35-year-old point guard jumped at the chance to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.