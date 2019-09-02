Track and field
Coleman is eligible: Top sprinter Christian Coleman will be eligible for this month's world championships and next year's Olympics after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality.
Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion and a favorite in the 100 meters, a distance at which he holds the world-leading time over the past three years.
The worlds begin Sept. 28 in Qatar, where Coleman will be looking to add to the silver medal he won in 2017. In that race, he finished a spot ahead of Usain Bolt, who was running in his last 100.
Coleman faced a possible sanction for three "whereabouts failures" over a 12-month period. That meant he either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he could be found, or he wasn't where he said he'd be when they came to test.
Hockey
Williams takes break: Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams says he is taking a break from the NHL to start this season.
With the start of training camp looming later this month, the 37-year-old forward said Monday that he will "step away" from the sport.
Williams is an unrestricted free agent and three-time Stanley Cup champion whose two-year contract with Carolina expired after last season. He took over the team captaincy last year and led the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference final in their first playoff berth since 2009.
Williams has 312 goals and 474 assists in his 18-year career with Carolina, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Washington. He was a key member of the Hurricanes' 2006 Cup championship team and also won it twice with the Kings, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2014.
Judo
Iran athlete threatened: A judo world champion from Iran is afraid to return home after disobeying orders from the government to withdraw from the world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent.
The International Judo Federation said late Sunday that Saeid Mollaei was ordered to withdraw from last week's competition by Iranian deputy sports minister Mohammad Reza Davarzani. The IJF said Mollaei was then called by Iranian Olympic Committee president Reza Salehi Amiri, who said security services were at his parents' house.
Mollaei was the defending champion and could have faced Israeli athlete Sagi Muki in the final. They were the two top-ranked athletes in their class prior to the world championships.
Mollaei kept competing but eventually lost in the semifinals and did not have to face Muki, who won gold and later called Mollaei "an inspiration."
