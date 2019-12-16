Wire report

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chris Paul hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 109-106 Monday night.
Paul took over in the fourth, going 5 for 5 from deep and scoring 19 of his 30 points. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter put Oklahoma City ahead 101-100, its first lead since the opening seconds. Paul also had nine rebounds and 10 assists.
The Bulls tied it at 106 before Steven Adams put the Thunder ahead with a free throw and Paul added two more in the final five seconds.
Chicago led 55-29 midway through the second quarter by turning 12 Thunder turnovers into 26 points. Zach LaVine scored 17 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 and Ryan Arcidiacono added 10 while the Bulls shot 58% in the half. LaVine finished with 39 points.
The Thunder pulled within 19 at halftime, with Danilo Gallinari keeping them close with 17 first-half points. Oklahoma City whittled it down to eight after three quarters and an 8-0 run in the final minute of the period.
Bucks’ streak ends: The Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended Monday night when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 victory even without star guard Luka Dončić.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds, but got little support as Milwaukee lost for the first time since a 103-100 setback at Utah on Nov 8.
Baseball
Mets sign Porcello: Rick Porcello's $10 million deal with the New York Mets shows the fruits of free agency as much as Gerrit Cole's $324 million contract across town with the Yankees.
While Cole set a record, location was among Porcello's primary concerns.
"I live about an hour away from Citi Field," he said Monday after the Mets announced his contract. "That opportunity of having the hometown comfort, the ability for my father and family and friends to be able to come and see these games in person and be get to experience it a little bit more live, were pretty deciding factors for me."
Porcello, who lives in Morristown, New Jersey, won the AL Cy Young Award with a 22-4 record in 2016 and was 17-7 in 2018, when he earned a World Series ring.
Lindblom to Brewers: Josh Lindblom's journey to the Milwaukee Brewers included a detour or two through South Korea.
"I haven't taken the most direct route to sitting here," Lindblom said Monday after the Brewers finalized a three-year contract for $9,125,000.
A 32-year-old right-hander, Lindbloom was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft, he made six starts and 108 relief appearances from 2011-14 for the Dodgers, Philadelphia, Texas and Oakland. He signed with South Korea's Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea's Doosan Bears.
He went 35-7 in two seasons with a 2.68 ERA, including 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts this year.
Hockey
Coyotes get Hall: Arizona on Monday acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons.
Hall goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley, and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2021.
Hall, 28, has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. He put up 93 points in 76 games during his MVP season.
Motorsports
Simpson dies: Bill Simpson, a pioneer in motorsports safety credited with creating equipment that saved too many drivers to count from death or serious injury, died Monday from complications of a stroke suffered three days earlier. He was 79.
The Motorsports Hall of Fame, which inducted Simpson in 2003 for his long career in racing, announced his death.
Simpson suffered the stroke Friday; he also had a stroke earlier this year from which he recovered and returned to many IndyCar events, where he routinely socialized and shared stories with some of the the greatest racers of all time.
College football
UNLV players suspended: The Mountain West Conference has suspended four UNLV football players and reprimanded another for their involvement in an altercation following a game against rival Nevada.
The conference announced Monday that Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu were issued suspensions and Steve Jenkins a public reprimand for the postgame fight on Nov. 30.
Fauolo will be suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season, Bean will miss the season opener and Polu will be suspended for half a game.
Four Nevada players were suspended last week for their involvement.