Wire report

A 32-year-old right-hander, Lindbloom was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft, he made six starts and 108 relief appearances from 2011-14 for the Dodgers, Philadelphia, Texas and Oakland. He signed with South Korea's Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea's Doosan Bears.

He went 35-7 in two seasons with a 2.68 ERA, including 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts this year.

Hockey

Coyotes get Hall: Arizona on Monday acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons.

Hall goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley, and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2021.

Hall, 28, has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. He put up 93 points in 76 games during his MVP season.

Motorsports