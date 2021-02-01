Wire report

Unlike Parker, there was no real expectation the 38-year-old Taurasi would leave the team that drafted her No. 1 in 2004.

“As I’ve said before, as long as Diana wants to play in the WNBA, we want her in a Mercury uniform. She is the heart of our franchise, the first face on our Mount Rushmore, the best winner and competitor in the women’s game," Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said.

Devils postpone 3 more games

The NHL has announced the New Jersey Devils have been forced to postpone three games this week after four more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

New Jersey was scheduled to play the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh. They also had a home game against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Devils played back-to-back games against the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday and Sunday. Center Travis Zajac missed Saturday’s game after a positive test and forward Kyle Palmieri did not play Sunday after a positive test.

Witten becomes prep coach

ARGYLE, Texas — Jason Witten is becoming a high school football coach after his second retirement from the NFL.