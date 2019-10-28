SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have officially announced the hiring of Jayce Tingler as their new manager.
Tingler, who has most recently been on the Texas Rangers' coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator, has agreed with the Padres on a three-year contract, San Diego executive vice president and general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.
"Jayce has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of coaching, player development and baseball operations, and our entire group believes that he's the right person to lead our talented roster," Preller said in a statement. "His multi-faceted skill set, combined with his ability to develop talent and help players reach their potential at the Major League level, were key factors in his selection as our manager."
Tingler will officially be introduced at a news conference at Petco Park on Thursday.
The 38-year-old Tingler takes over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn't had a winning record in nine years.
His only previous managerial experience has been at the lowest rungs, including guiding Leones del Escogido to a 9-1 start in the Dominican Winter League.
He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres' second-half collapse when he was fired with eight games left in the season. Green had no previous big league managing experience when he was hired before the 2016 season.
Flashers banned: The two women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series have been banned from major league ballparks.
Major League Baseball sent the women a letter shortly after their escapade Sunday night.
Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. Popular on Instagram, they lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
NBA
Knicks 105, Bulls 98: Bobby Portis scored a season-high 28 points against his former team, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 105-98 on Monday night for their first victory of the season.
Portis hadn't scored in double digits yet in his first season with the Knicks, but was superb in bringing New York back from an 18-point deficit. The reserve was 10 for 14, making all four 3-pointers, and added 11 rebounds.
The Knicks needed all of it on a night when they fell behind with a dreadful start and stayed that way until the fourth quarter. They never even led until Portis' go-ahead 3, which he followed with another 3 that pushed it to 103-98 during a 15-0 run to finish the game.
NASCAR
Crew member suspended: NASCAR on Monday suspended a member of Joey Logano's crew for one race after the tire specialist dragged Denny Hamlin to the ground in a chaotic scuffle between the rival drivers.
Dave Nichols Jr. horse-collared Hamlin and pulled him to the pavement after Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. Hamlin and Logano had been discussing an on-track incident that suddenly flared into a confrontation.
Many Team Penske crew members shielded Logano from a charging Hamlin, and Nichols approached him from behind and knocked Hamlin down. Nichols, crew chief Todd Gordon and competition director Travis Geisler were all called before NASCAR after the fracas.
NHL
Tarasenko sidelined: Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will have surgery on his left shoulder and be out at least five months.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced the move Monday and said the procedure will be performed Tuesday on the Russian star, who has been placed on long-term injured reserve.
Tarasenko left last Thursday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Sean Walker with about 6 minutes left in the first period.
Blackhawks make trade: The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Brendan Perlini in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
The 23-year-old Perlini has been a healthy scratch for most of this season, appearing in just one game. But he has 45 goals and 27 assists in 200 career appearances with Chicago and Arizona.
College sports
Simon to stand trial: A judge on Monday ordered former Michigan State University President Lou Ann Simon to stand trial on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.
The ruling came the same day the school revealed that a trustee resigned Saturday over the governing board's decision last month to drop an independent review of Nassar's assaults, despite having unanimously voted for the probe in June.
Nancy Schlichting, in a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said it became clear to her that four trustees do not share the commitment by Schlichting and three other trustees to an independent review, including the release of documents protected by attorney-client privilege.
Tennis
Halep triumphs: Simona Halep saved a match point before beating Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 Monday at the WTA Finals.
Halep, a former No. 1 who won the Wimbledon title in July, saved the match point in the 12th game of the second set.
