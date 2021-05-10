Wire report

Westbrook tops Robertson mark
ATLANTA — Russell Westbrook set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double on Monday night, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974.
The 32-year-old Westbrook, in his 13th season overall and his first with the Washington Wizards, reached the milestone when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 8:29 remaining in the game against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as the Wizards fell to the Hawks 125-124.
Westbrook began the night averaging 11.5 assists, tops in the NBA and the only player in double digits. He ranked sixth in rebounds with 11.6 per game and was averaging 22 points. He has recorded a triple-double in each of Washington's last five games, three of them before the start of the fourth quarter.
Tebow returning as a tight end
Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday.
The league-owned network said the deal "could be official in the next week or so."
The 33-year-old Tebow would be returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’d be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
This reunion would come with a twist, though. Tebow would be joining the Jaguars as a tight end. He switched positions after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for Jacksonville a week later.
Colts sign veteran tackle Fisher
INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indianapolis Colts didn't select a left tackle in the NFL draft, they started shopping for veterans. On Monday, they may have found a solution.
The Colts filled their most glaring need by signing free agent Eric Fisher, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
If the two-time Pro Bowler returns quickly from the torn left Achilles tendon he suffered in January, he could be the perfect blindside protector as new quarterback Carson Wentz tries to revive his career. Wentz was sacked a league-high 50 times last season despite playing only 12 games.
IOC president cancels Japan trip
TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.
Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo.
Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled.
The trip was made impossible because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31. The state of emergency was to have ended on Tuesday.
No U.S. men ranked in top 30
There are no American men in the ATP's Top 30 for the first time in the nearly half-century of computerized tennis rankings.
The highest-ranked man from the U.S., Taylor Fritz, slid one place to No. 31 on Monday after a first-round loss at last week’s Madrid Masters.
There always has been at least one man from the United States ranked in the Top 30 each week since the inception of the computer-calculated standings on Aug. 23, 1973. That includes No. 1s such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and, most recently, Andy Roddick, who held the top spot for 13 weeks from Nov. 30, 2003, to Feb. 1, 2004.
ESPN extends Berman contract
Chris Berman will continue to host “NFL PrimeTime” after agreeing to a new contract with ESPN.
The multiyear agreement was announced on Berman's 66th birthday Monday.
“We've been working on it for awhile, and this was the perfect time to do it,” Berman said during a telephone interview. “ESPN has been almost two-thirds of my life. I'm honored that what I do still works.”
Berman has been an integral part of ESPN throughout its history after joining the network a month after its launch in September 1979. Besides being one of the original “SportsCenter” anchors, he has been a key part of the network's NFL and baseball coverage.