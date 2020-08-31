Wire report

Australian claims third stage
SISTERON, France — Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier.
With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers on the right side of the street. Then, after more than five hours in the saddle, Ewan darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour by more than a wheel.
Irish champion Bennett crossed second and European champion Giacomo Nizzolo came in third.
Alaphilippe crossed with the main pack and retained a four-second lead over Adam Yates with Marc Hirschi still third overall, seven seconds behind.
LSU’s Chase opts out of season
LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday.
A person familiar with the situation says defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who started 13 games last season, also has told coaches he will opt out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Shelvin’s decision has not been announced.
The moves allow Chase and Shelvin to turn their attention to next spring’s NFL Draft. Chase was expected to be among the first players drafted overall in 2021 since helping LSU win the 2019 national title with single-season SEC records of 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving.
The departures of Chase and Shelvin also come one week after LSU was ranked sixth in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.
