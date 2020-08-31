Wire report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Australian claims third stage

SISTERON, France — Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier.

With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers on the right side of the street. Then, after more than five hours in the saddle, Ewan darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour by more than a wheel.

Irish champion Bennett crossed second and European champion Giacomo Nizzolo came in third.

Alaphilippe crossed with the main pack and retained a four-second lead over Adam Yates with Marc Hirschi still third overall, seven seconds behind.

LSU’s Chase opts out of season

LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday.