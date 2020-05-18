Wire report

Indiana recruit reclassifies
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Khristian Lander, one of the nation's top point guards, has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball next season at Indiana.
Coach Archie Miller announced Monday that Lander has decided to reclassify from the 2021 recruiting class so he can play this fall.
“I knew when I first saw Khristian at 15 years old, that he was a special player," Miller said in a statement released by the athletic department. “He has great feel for the point guard position. His competitive drive has pushed him to elevate his game rapidly and his family has done a great job of keeping him grounded and humble.”
The 6-foot-2 Lander, who scored 1,314 points in three seasons at Evansville Reitz, had already verbally committed to play for the Hoosiers.
Rooney Rule to be amended
The NFL is amending the Rooney Rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Reacting to a lack of diversity progress in hirings for those jobs, the league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings. At least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator's spot.
The rule, named after the late Dan Rooney, who owned the Pittsburgh Steelers, was adopted in 2003. It has had some impact, but in the recent spate of coach hirings, few have gone to minority candidates.
During a Super Bowl week news conference, Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that changes were needed to the rule.
Green Bay fires head coach
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Linc Darner is out as the men's basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job.
Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed the move Monday, saying in a statement that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.”
Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.
Dream Team shoes auctioned
NEW YORK — Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen while they played for the Dream Team are being auctioned.
The sneakers, each signed by the Hall of Famer, are part of the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction that runs through June 19. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
Jordan, Johnson and Pippen wore the sneakers during the Tournament of Americas, which the U.S. team won to qualify for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. The Americans won gold there in the first Olympics to feature NBA players.
Former Bills defensive end dies
OXFORD, Miss. — Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams Jr., former Buffalo Bills defensive end and the first African- American player to appear in a game at Mississippi, has died. He was 65.
Ole Miss announced in a release that Williams died Monday from natural causes at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital. Affectionately known as “Gentle Ben,” he was the Rebels’ first black player to earn All-America honors as a first-team selection in 1975, and was also a three-time first team All-Southeastern Conference selection.
Williams is the Ole Miss career sacks leader with 37, including a single-season record of 18 in 1973, and a member of its Team of the Century.
Williams was drafted by Buffalo in the third round in 1976 and went on to spend his entire 10-year NFL career with the Bills, during which he had 140 starts in 147 games.
NFL hires new executive VP
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved longtime executive Jeff Miller into the role of executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.
Miller, who has overseen the league's health and safety initiatives since 2012, will maintain those duties and continue to report directly to Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Miller has played a major role in the NFL's efforts to drive innovation in protective equipment, and in the use of data and engineering on several levels, including rules changes. He has overseen support of independent medical research and in 2016, the league and its 32 team owners pledged $100 million to fund those efforts.
Korean soccer team apologizes
SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean soccer club has apologized after being accused of putting sex dolls in empty seats during a match.
FC Seoul expressed “sincere remorse” over the controversy, but insisted in a statement that it used mannequins — not sex dolls — to mimic a home crowd during Sunday's 1-0 win over Gwangju FC at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Following a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the K-League returned to action on May 8 without spectators, days after professional baseball began under similar conditions. The leagues plan to play in empty stadiums until the risks of coronavirus infections are lowered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!