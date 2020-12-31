wire report

NFL
Former Bear Richardson arrested on suspicion of murder: Former Chicago Bears cornerback Mike Richardson, who started for the 1985 Super Bowl championship team, was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix on suspicion of murder.
According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office records, Michael Calvin Richardson, 59, was arrested on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of possession of a dangerous drug for sale and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
ABC-15 in Phoenix (KNXV-TV) first reported that it was the same Richardson who played for the Bears and said he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ronald Like, 47, who was found shot and died later Tuesday morning.
Richardson, known as L.A. Mike in his playing days and a featured figure in the Super Bowl Shuffle video, played six of his seven NFL seasons with the Bears. He totaled 20 interceptions, including four and a return touchdown during the 1985 season.
But a Chicago Tribune story from 2011 detailed a troubled life after his retirement following the 1989 season. At that time, Richardson had been convicted 21 times on drug offenses.
He said then he had moved back to Chicago and was a changed man.
"Some of the negative things I did were almost five years ago," he said. "I am a different person today and I would hope fans or the public would move forward because I am a good example of transforming one's life."
ABC-15 reported Phoenix police arrested Richardson twice in 2020 on alleged drug possession, and he also had a 2018 arrest for alleged theft and possession of meth, crack cocaine and heroine.
NFL union president offers changes for 2021: NFL Players Association President JC Tretter is calling for the significant reductions in offseason work forced by the pandemic to continue in future years.
The Cleveland Browns center posted his thoughts on the union's website Thursday. He cited changes in the collective bargaining agreement reached early in 2020, and the subsequent COVID-19 alterations.
"The COVID CBA forced significant changes, and it has shown us another way players and teams can successfully prepare for and play in the NFL," Tretter wrote. "This year has brought less time at practice than ever before. We had no offseason practices, fewer training camp practices and no preseason games. While some feared that those changes would lead to a sloppy 2020 NFL season, our collective level of play across the league has actually never been higher.
"I believe the changes implemented this season have demonstrated that we can put an entertaining product out on the field while further reducing wear and tear on our players' bodies."
Tretter emphasized the need to reduce all offseason programs, which typically begin in early spring and last through mid-June, including organized team activities and mandatory minicamps.
"We are the only major sports league with an offseason program," he added. "The most physically demanding sport is the only league that brings their players back for extra practices outside of the season. The argument in favor of these offseason practices is based on the assumption that players need reps during OTAs to develop and learn while teams need the practices to (jell). Yet, the lack of OTAs this year demonstrated that those theories aren't substantiated. New and first-year head coaches had success. Newly assembled teams had success. Rookies stepped in and played at a high level all across the league."
Tretter reasons that NFL players are professionals and know how to remain in shape and cognizant of the playbook throughout the offseason: "We do not need to be brought in during April-June to practice against each other - it's simply unnecessary."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that some of the procedures adapted in 2020 would make sense to carry into the future. He specifically mentioned remote learnings during the pandemic.
"Our experience with the offseason training and doing that virtually, I think our clubs got comfortable with a lot of that," Goodell said. "And I think you'll see more of that, which I think will be productive."
NHL
Canada approves NHL camps, hurdles remain: The Canadian government, citing "national interest grounds," gave its approval Thursday for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.
The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.
Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The provincial government told The Canadian Press on Thursday it approved Edmonton and Calgary following a review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with additional enhancements.
The Manitoba government said discussions about hosting games in Winnipeg are proceeding. Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, called it a "solid plan," with only paperwork to be done.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league's plan for the preseason offers "robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada." All provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan.
The statement added that all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.
A week ago, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league believes it can play in all seven Canadian markets -- Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver
The Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. They also won't cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to nonessential travel.
The Ottawa Senators were one of seven clubs across the 31-team league to start training camp Thursday after not qualifying for the playoffs as part of the restart to the pandemic-halted 2019-20 season. The other six Canadian teams are to open training camp Sunday or Monday.
This past summer, the federal government cleared the Toronto Blue Jays to train at Rogers Centre, also under "national interest grounds." But it rejected a proposal for home games against teams from the U.S. The Blue Jays eventually settled on Buffalo, New York, as their 2020 base.
The only Canadian professional sports teams to play on home soil during the pandemic have been the six NHL clubs to qualify for the 2019-20 post-season in Toronto and Edmonton, along with Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS.