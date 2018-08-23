PARAMUS, N.J. — Tiger Woods failed to carry any momentum he had from his last tournament into the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Neither did Sean O'Hair.
That was only good news for one of them Thursday in The Northern Trust.
O'Hair missed the cut last week and saw his FedEx Cup standing slip to No. 121, meaning he has to play well this week or his season is over. His immediate goal is to advance to the third stage of events because the BMW Championship is at Aronimink outside Philadelphia, where O'Hair is a member.
The 2005 John Deere Classic champion drilled a 3-wood from 284 yards to 6 feet for eagle on No. 3. He hammered another 3-wood on the par-5 17th to 10 feet, settling for a two-putt birdie. That carried O'Hair to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor.
"I'm obviously very disappointed that I'm not in a better position, but I'm kind of in charge of my destiny," O'Hair said. "If I play good golf I'm just going to work into the next week."
Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had a pair of birdies, a pair of bogeys, a lot of pars and a 71. He was five shots behind and in a tie for 60th. After a rough start off the tee, Woods wound up hitting nine of 14 fairways. He just never got it close enough for good looks at birdie.
"Just didn't have the situations where I had the full club and I could go ahead and take a rip at it and start being aggressive and going after these flags," Woods said. "I kept having to play a little defensive because I was taking more club, trying to shape it and take spin off. One of those days.
Jutanugarn on top: Ariya Jutanugarn birdied five of her last eight holes for an 8-under 64 and a share of the CP Women's Open lead Thursday at rain-softened Wascana Country Club. LPGA
Nasa Hataoka and Mariajo Uribe joined the second-ranked Jutanugarn atop the leaderboard, with Canadian star Brooke Henderson and three-time champion Lydia Ko two strokes back.
With players allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways because of the damp conditions, Jutanugarn birdied the first four holes and finished with nine birdies and a bogey in the morning round in sunny, hot conditions.
Daly tied for lead: Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell made strong starts at the Czech Masters on Thursday to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe's team.
Belgium's Pieters, the 2015 Czech Masters champion, started with two birdies at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague and added six more in his opening round to finish with an 8-under 64 and a share of the lead.
He is tied with two-time major champion John Daly, Callum Tarren and Gavin Green.
Tennis
Williams sisters could meet: Serena and Venus Williams could be headed toward their earliest Grand Slam meeting in 20 years, facing a potential third-round matchup at the U.S. Open.
If the sisters do play each other, the winner might face No. 1-ranked Simona Halep in the fourth round.
That section of the women's bracket, and a possible Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic quarterfinal showdown in the men's, provided the most intrigue when the brackets were revealed at Thursday's draw for the last major of the year.
This marks Serena's return to Flushing Meadows after missing the hard-court tournament in 2017. She gave birth to her daughter last Sept. 1.
College sports
Gymnastics coach lied: Investigators say a former head gymnastics coach at Michigan State University lied in June when she denied that witnesses had told her in the past about being sexually assaulted by former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Charging documents released Thursday don't specify who allegedly reported Nassar's abuse to the former coach, Kathie Klages.
But former gymnast Larissa Boyce has said she told Klages that Nassar had abused her in 1997, when Boyce was 16. Boyce had been training with the Spartan youth gymnastics team at the time.
Cephus appears: Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus made his first court appearance Thursday on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two drunken women this spring, a day after his attorneys asked the judge to dismiss one of the counts because they say the women weren't as impaired as investigators allege.
Prosecutors charged Cephus on Monday with second- and third-degree sexual assault, which are both felonies. The second-degree charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.
Cephus has denied any wrongdoing. The 6-foot-1 junior stood mute during his court appearance as Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set a $5,000 signature bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 6. The proceeding lasted less than five minutes.
